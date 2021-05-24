newsbreak-logo
Wilmington, NC

Wilmington-area summer schools, camps could make up for social growth lost during COVID-19 lockdown

Star News Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year of hybrid and remote school, Wilmington-area schools are using summer programming to help students catch up on missed learning. Across the country, schools are pushing forward with extensive summer school programs thanks to federal funding. The programs are meant to help with academic losses, but also with social and emotional recovery from months with limited social interaction.

