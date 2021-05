Cumberland County Cooperative Extension has announced two virtual Better Living Series workshops for June. The workshops are free. Extreme Makeover: Chicken Coop Edition will be offered virtually on June 8 from 12 – 1 p.m. If you are building or renovating a small flock coop and want to learn more about the process, this workshop is for you. Participants will learn coop construction, including chicken tractors. Whether simply expanding an existing coop or building your very first coop, this workshop will give you the information needed to build the best “Buckingham Palace” for your backyard flock. The registration deadline is June 7. A Zoom link will be sent upon registration. Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/better-living-series-extreme-makeover-chicken-coop-edition-registration-136348448881.