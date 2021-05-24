James Karinchak's nearly untouchable run ends for a day: Walk-Off Thoughts

Here are three Walk-Off Thoughts after an 8-5 loss to the Minnesota Twins dropped Cleveland's record to 24-20. 1. James Karinchak roughed up for first time in 2021. James Karinchak has been one of baseball's best weapons this season, particularly in the 10th inning, where on multiple occasions he hasn't allowed the free runner at second to score. When playing at home, it instantly has put Cleveland in a perfect spot, considering the bottom half of the inning now begins with the potential winning run already at second base.