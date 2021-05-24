newsbreak-logo
Friends of Valley Playland to finish build today

By ERIK BERGGREN Staff Writer
Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS – Despite a crowd of dedicated volunteers showing up every day of the project, the Valley Playland rebuild fell just short of the goal to be finished by 5 p.m. on Sunday. “Right now we’re probably 95 percent done,” said Play by Design consultant Lee Archin Sunday afternoon. Archin...

www.morning-times.com
