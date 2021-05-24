newsbreak-logo
Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Supported Above 1.41 with 2018 Highs in Sight

By James Skinner
poundsterlinglive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article- GBP/USD supported at 1.41, with 2018 high at 1.4377 in sight. - Global factors in driving seat as UK calendar quietens. - U.S. economic data & RMB exchange rates in focus. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3916-1.4050. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate...

www.poundsterlinglive.com
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar index steady on mix of gains, losses on major currencies

* Dollar gains on yen, falls against sterling and loonie * Euro steady at $1.219 * Markets look toward Friday U.S. inflation data * Sterling gets lift from comments on rate hike timing * Chinese yuan continues recent rally * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Revises throughout, updates prices, market activity) By David Henry NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as the greenback held steady against the euro, lost ground to the British pound and Canadian dollar and gained on the Japanese yen. The diverging performances in the currencies came with changes in economic outlooks for their home countries and evolving views on when, and by how much, different central banks will pull back on easy money policies to control inflation in their recoveries from the COVID-19 pandemic. In early afternoon in New York, the dollar had gained about 0.7% on the yen, and lost 0.5% to the Canadian dollar . Sterling picked up 0.5% to $1.419 and the euro was little changed at $1.219. The dollar index was down 0.1% for the day, holding on to most of a 0.4% gain on Wednesday. The moves came as new U.S. economic data on Thursday showed a greater than expected decline in new unemployment claims and an acceleration in business spending on equipment. Also supporting the dollar, U.S. Treasury yields rose on concerns about the coming supply of government debt after the New York Times reported that President Joe Biden will announce on Friday a $6 trillion budget for 2022. The yield on the 10-year note was up to 1.613 in the afternoon from 1.574 on Wednesday. The yen, trading at 109.84 to the dollar, has lost 1% in two days since the Japanese government slashed its economic outlook for the first time in three months. The British pound rose suddenly when a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank is likely to raise interest rates well into next year but that an increase could come earlier. "The market is reacting to a hawkish headline and that's why we saw sterling gallop," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Sterling's strength helped to lift the Canadian dollar against the greenback, Bregar added. The Bank of Canada has been quicker than other central banks to pull back support for economic growth. China's yuan appreciated to as much as 6.368 per dollar in offshore markets, a three-year high. Investors have been raising their bets on further strength, confident that the People's Bank of China is not displaying discomfort with the rally. Market attention now turns to U.S. inflation data due on Friday. A jump in prices could be seen as prompting the Fed to scale back its easy money policies. Economists expect the data to show that core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices jumped 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier. Cryptocurrency bitcoin was down less than 1% and ether had lost nearly 4%. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 1:33PM (1733 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 90.0040 90.0730 -0.07% 0.026% +90.1790 +89.8920 Euro/Dollar $1.2196 $1.2192 +0.04% -0.18% +$1.2215 +$1.2176 Dollar/Yen 109.8400 109.1350 +0.66% +6.32% +109.9200 +109.0400 Euro/Yen 133.95 133.07 +0.66% +5.54% +133.9800 +132.9300 Dollar/Swiss 0.8967 0.8979 -0.11% +1.38% +0.9008 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4187 $1.4121 +0.47% +3.84% +$1.4196 +$1.4092 Dollar/Canadian 1.2070 1.2127 -0.46% -5.21% +1.2142 +1.2057 Aussie/Dollar $0.7735 $0.7742 -0.10% +0.55% +$0.7757 +$0.7723 Euro/Swiss 1.0934 1.0949 -0.14% +1.18% +1.0977 +1.0936 Euro/Sterling 0.8595 0.8633 -0.44% -3.83% +0.8646 +0.8596 NZ $0.7291 $0.7283 +0.07% +1.49% +$0.7311 +$0.7266 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3505 8.3620 +0.08% -2.54% +8.3880 +8.3380 Euro/Norway 10.1863 10.1890 -0.03% -2.68% +10.2208 +10.1720 Dollar/Sweden 8.2728 8.3131 -0.45% +0.93% +8.3293 +8.2756 Euro/Sweden 10.0906 10.1360 -0.45% +0.15% +10.1457 +10.0923 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tommy Wilkes in London Editing by Peter Graff and Jane Merriman)
CurrenciesStreetInsider.com

Dollar index headed toward biggest weekly gain since April

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar continued to rebound on Friday as traders tidied positions for month-end and new data largely confirmed expectations about inflation and the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. The dollar index of major currencies rose 0.3% to 90.236 and a gain of nearly 1% from...
Marketspoundsterlinglive.com

How Reluctant Consumers Could Undermine Pound Sterling's Rebound against the Euro and Dollar

- "We're seeing a consumer recovery, but no boom" Market rates at publication: GBP/EUR: 1.1647 | GBP/USD: 1.4184. The British Pound found a steadier footing ahead of the weekend after a member of the Bank of England warned that an interest rate rise might be required sooner than the market currently expects, but gains could prove limited owing to some disappointing short-term data releases.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar firms ahead of inflation data, yuan sails higher

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a seven-week peak against the yen and firmed on other majors as traders braced for what is expected to be a robust U.S. inflation figure on Friday, while the Chinese yuan extended gains to head for its best month since November. Sterling...
Businesskfgo.com

Dollar firms as traders brace for U.S. inflation gauge

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar found support on Thursday from emerging views the Federal Reserve is slowly but surely edging towards a discussion about tightening monetary policy, and as traders await crucial U.S. inflation data this week. In a market heavily short dollars, the mere suggestion of tapering is enough...
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Price Outlook: Is a USD/CAD Reversal on the Horizon?

USD/CAD posted an encouraging bounce off recent lows to avoid deeper losses. That said, the pair remains near its lowest levels in nearly four years and calling a bottom at this stage could be presumptuous. Further still, IG client sentiment data reveals retail traders continue to increase their long-exposure, suggesting...
New York City, NYkitco.com

Dollar turns upward, yen slips as economic outlooks diverge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar turned upward against major currencies for the first time this week as U.S. yields held steady, Japan's economic outlook worsened and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets by hinting at a higher interest rates. The dollar index rose as much as 0.4%...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases off 4-1/2-month peak as dollar, yields rebound

May 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday after hitting a 4-1/2-month high in the previous session, hurt by an uptick in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, while investors awaited key economic readings out of the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,892.42 per ounce by 0100 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50 on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures declined 0.4% to $1,894 per ounce. * The dollar index was up 0.1% against rivals, moving further away from a 4-1/2-month low hit earlier this week and making gold more expensive for other currency holders. * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to 1.58%, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. * On Wednesday, Fed vice chair for supervision Randal Quarles said he was prepared to open talks on reducing the central bank's emergency support measures, only to also stress the need to remain patient. * Federal Reserve officials have downplayed rising price pressures and affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time. * Market participants now await key U.S. economic data, including gross domestic product, jobless claims and consumer spending. * South Korea's central bank kept monetary policy unchanged on Thursday as a surge in coronavirus cases threatened an export-led economic recovery. * The European Central Bank should not reduce the pace of asset purchases from next month, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday, joining a growing chorus of policymakers calling for continued stimulus. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 1,044.08 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,046.12 tonnes on Tuesday. * Palladium fell 0.2% to $2,739.71 per ounce, silver slipped 0.4% to $27.59 and platinum dipped 0.7% to $1,183.59. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves

* Dollar index steady ahead of Friday inflation data * Sterling gets lift on comments on rate hike timing * Chinese yuan rally holds * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By David Henry NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index, which was down 0.1% in the morning in New York, is heavily weighted toward the euro and showed little movement as U.S. bond yields ticked up on new economic data showing declining job losses. The euro was up 0.1% at $1.2203. But the British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4173 after a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank is likely to raise interest rates well into next year and that an increase could come earlier. "The market is reacting to a hawkish headline and that's why we saw sterling gallop," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Sterling's strength helped lift the Canadian dollar against the greenback, Bregar added. The U.S. dollar fell 0.5% to 1.20613 Canadian dollars. The Bank of Canada has been quicker than other central banks to pull back support for economic growth. The currency moves show that beneath the calm of the dollar index, foreign exchange portfolio managers and strategists are anxiously anticipating different moves from central banks to pace rate hikes to control inflation as their economies recover from the pandemic. China's yuan appreciated to 6.368 per dollar in offshore markets, a three-year high, and then eased off to Wednesday's level. Investors have been raising their bets on further strength, confident that the People's Bank of China is not displaying discomfort with the rally. Market attention now turns to U.S. inflation data due on Friday. A jump in prices could be seen as prompting the Fed to scale back its easy money policies. Economists expect core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices to jump 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier. Cryptocurrency bitcoin rose about 3% to $38,397 and ether lost 1% to $2,858. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:28AM (1428 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 89.9500 90.0730 -0.12% -0.034% +90.1790 +89.8920 Euro/Dollar $1.2203 $1.2192 +0.09% -0.13% +$1.2215 +$1.2176 Dollar/Yen 109.4800 109.1350 +0.32% +5.96% +109.5400 +109.0400 Euro/Yen 133.59 133.07 +0.39% +5.26% +133.6700 +132.9300 Dollar/Swiss 0.8989 0.8979 +0.11% +1.59% +0.9008 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4173 $1.4121 +0.38% +3.75% +$1.4185 +$1.4092 Dollar/Canadian 1.2061 1.2127 -0.53% -5.28% +1.2142 +1.2060 Aussie/Dollar $0.7747 $0.7742 +0.08% +0.73% +$0.7755 +$0.7723 Euro/Swiss 1.0966 1.0949 +0.16% +1.47% +1.0977 +1.0936 Euro/Sterling 0.8607 0.8633 -0.30% -3.67% +0.8646 +0.8599 NZ $0.7302 $0.7283 +0.26% +1.69% +$0.7310 +$0.7266 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3495 8.3620 -0.05% -2.67% +8.3880 +8.3570 Euro/Norway 10.1898 10.1890 +0.01% -2.66% +10.2208 +10.1778 Dollar/Sweden 8.2968 8.3131 -0.10% +1.23% +8.3293 +8.2926 Euro/Sweden 10.1259 10.1360 -0.10% +0.49% +10.1457 +10.1130 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tommy Wilkes in London Editing by Peter Graff)
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Bullish case stronger once above 109.35

Financial markets are waiting for US employment and Durable Goods data. US Treasury yields bounced modestly from weekly lows but remain depressed. USD/JPY consolidates gains above the 109.00 figure, but dollar’s weakness limits the upside. The USD/JPY consolidates modest gains above the 109.00 figure, still poised to advance although without...
Economyactionforex.com

US Dollar Firms Ahead Of GDP And Jobless Claims Data

The Australian dollar was little changed in early trading as traders reflected on the latest China industrial profit Australian capital expenditure data. According to the Chinese statistics agency, industrial production rose by 57% in April after rising by 92.30% in the previous month. Year-to-date, production has jumped by 106.1%. This is a sign that the Chinese economy is doing modestly well as global demand rises. Meanwhile, in Australia, building capital expenditure rose by 3.8% in the first quarter while plant and machinery rose by 9.1%. In total, the new private capital expenditure rose by 6.3%. These numbers are an important component of the GDP.
Businesskitco.com

Gold firms above $1,900/ounce on easing yields, dovish Fed

* Fed can tame inflation without wrecking recovery -Clarida. May 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed above the key $1,900 per ounce level on Wednesday, boosted by weaker U.S. Treasury yields and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain a dovish monetary policy stance. Spot gold was 0.2% higher at $1,903.05 per ounce by 12:03 a.m. EDT (1603 GMT) after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,912.50. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,903.40 per ounce.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices Mixed As Dollar Firms

Gold prices traded mixed on Thursday, as the dollar rose against major currencies for the first time this week and U.S. yields held steady ahead of key U.S. labor market and inflation readings. Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,897.13 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Downbeat around 0.7750 amid US dollar rebound, mixed sentiment

AUD/USD holds lower ground following a pullback from 0.7797. Market sentiment stays mixed amid a lack of major catalysts, Fedspeak seems to have convinced traders of late. US dollar recovers from multi-day low, follows US Treasury yields. Aussie Private Construction Done, US Durable Goods Orders and Fed comments are crucial...
StocksFinancial Times

Investors bet eurozone stock rally will gather steam as economy rebounds

Eurozone stocks have galloped higher this year and a growing chorus of investors is now betting on further gains as the bloc’s slower emergence from the coronavirus pandemic gathers pace. The MSCI EMU index of shares in eurozone companies has jumped almost 13 per cent since the end of last...
MarketsDailyFx

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD to Lift if Chinese Industrial Profits Impress?

Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, AUD/USD, Iron Ore, Chinese Industrial Profits -Talking Points. Crude oil gains bolster Wall Street energy stocks as inventories drop. Australian Dollar looks to Chinese April industrial profits. AUD/USD breaks lower with eyes on the 50-day SMA. Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. Asia-Pacific markets may see a neutral trading...