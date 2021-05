Morning lows drop into the upper 60s to low 70s. Some patchy fog is possible. Warm and humid again Friday. We are watching storms well to the North moving South. They may set up a boundary that will move our way during the warm time of the day. This will help fire up some rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. If boating, keep an eye to the sky! A cold front moves through Saturday. Models are not as bullish then on rain, but be aware that there will be some rain around. Drier air moves in for Sunday and Monday. You will notice slightly cooler morning lows. it will be really nice!