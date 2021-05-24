newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Federal Law Prohibits Mandates of Emergency Use COVID Vaccines, Tests, Masks — 3 Resources You Can Use to Inform Your School or Employer

By Aimee Villella McBride
Conscious Life News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith more than 100 U.S. colleges mandating COVID vaccines for in-person attendance and schools enforcing mask mandates, it’s critical people understand their rights. The bottom line is this: mandating products authorized for Emergency Use Authorization status (EUA) violates federal law as detailed in the following legal notifications. All COVID vaccines,...

consciouslifenews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Holland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vaccinations#Lawsuits#Federal Law#Federal Case Law#Law Schools#Food Safety Laws#State Laws#Eua Covid#U S C#The Federal Food Drug#Federal Food#Vaccine Exemption Laws#Mask Mandates#Emergency#Antigen Tests#Mandating Products#Employers#Consent#Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
MassLive.com

Can your employer force you to get the COVID vaccine?

Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?. Yes, with some exceptions. Experts say U.S. employers can require employees to take safety measures, including vaccination. That doesn’t necessarily mean you would get fired if you refuse, but you might need to sign a waiver or agree to work under specific conditions to limit any risk you might pose to yourself or others.
Healthcitizensjournal.us

How to Ban Vaccine Verification

Forcing a medical experiment upon an individual as a condition to participate in society is illegal, unlawful and immoral and reprehensible and it is a violation of our God-given, Natural, and Common Law rights, as expressed and confirmed in the American Declaration of Independence, and as reflected in the constitution of this state and the constitution of the United States.
Georgia StateMacon Telegraph

Georgia governor prohibits state government from using COVID vaccine ‘passports’

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Tuesday banning the use of COVID-19 vaccine “passports” throughout state government. The “Prohibition of COVID-19 Vaccine Passports” Executive Order outlines that no vaccine passport will be required for entry into the state. State employers cannot create different rules for employees based on vaccination status, unless rules are implemented using an honor-code system and no proof of vaccination is required, the order states.
Seattle, WAspokanepublicradio.org

Concerns About Myocarditis May Affect Covid Vaccination Of Young People

Health officials in Washington worry that reports of heart inflammation in young people who received the Pfizer vaccine will keep parents from having their children immunized. Dr. John Lynch is an infectious disease specialist for UW Medicine in Seattle. He told reporters on a state hospital association call Monday that researchers are working quickly to investigate.
Public Healthfox35orlando.com

Can businesses ask about your COVID-19 vaccination status?

Health director says state still aiming for vaccine benchmarks despite CDC mask announcement. Elizabeth Hertel from MDHHS said that the recent announcement by the CDC allowing those vaccinated to go without masks indoors in most situations is leading to cautious optimism. The state is following the CDC recommendation but hopes it provides an incentive for those waiting to get vaccinated.
Public Healthwvtf.org

Can Businesses Check for Proof of Vaccination?

Governor Ralph Northam changed Virginia's mask guidance to allow vaccinated people to go without face coverings last week. But it's still up to businesses if - and how - to check if customers are vaccinated. Margaret Riley, a professor at the University of Virginia Schools of Law, Medicine, and Public...
U.S. Politicsledgertranscript.com

Bill amendment would prevent COVID-19 vaccine requirements at work, school

Doctors, infectious disease experts and union representatives rallied in opposition to an amendment this week to a state Senate bill that would prevent various institutions from requiring employees and students get the COVID-19 vaccine. The House Executive Departments and Administration Committee held a public hearing Tuesday for an amendment to...
Healthabc17news.com

Law professor says businesses can ask for residents to show vaccine card

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — A COVID-19 conundrum after the latest guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention allowing those vaccinated to go mask less in a number indoor and outdoor situations. The question many are asking can businesses ask a person to prove their vaccination status and turn...
Public HealthNPR

Is It Legal For Employers To Mandate COVID-19 Vaccinations?

Vaccinations are on the rise in the U.S., and some employers are thinking about how and when to bring people back to work. But what about those employees who won't get the vaccine? Can they be forced to do so? NPR's Yuki Noguchi reports. YUKI NOGUCHI, BYLINE: Allies for Health...
Pima County, AZTucson Weekly

County Repeals Mask Mandate, But Continues Recommending Mask Use

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to 4-1 to repeal the mask mandate and continue recommending masks at the emergency meeting Friday afternoon. In order to stay in line with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance on Thursday, announcing fully-vaccinated individuals can go unmasked in indoor and outdoor settings in most cases, the board passed Resolution_2021-35. The resolution repeals Resolution 2020-96, the mask requirement, while continuing to recommend mask use for unvaccinated individuals and in some cases those vaccinated.
Public Healthhelpside.com

COVID-19 Employer Resources

Helpful resources for employers facing the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. This past year has come with a lot of uncertainty. Being a small business leader means you aren’t only concerned about the logistics of caring for your own family, but also your employees and your business. Changes are coming rapidly, and we will work to keep you informed of vital details. Our team is fully-staffed and is monitoring relevant developments closely.
Public Healthcarolinapanorama.com

McMaster order bans vaccine passports, school mask mandates

(The Center Square) – South Carolinians will have a lot more choices on how they handle the COVID-19 pandemic after Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order that prevents vaccine passports and mask mandates in government buildings and schools. Parents of South Carolina schoolchildren will be allowed to sign a...