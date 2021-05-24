Leading Brazilian architect Paulo Mendes da Rocha dies at 92

To support growing customer demand for cloud services in Brazil, Oracle today announced the opening of the Vinhedo Cloud region. This follows the launch of its São Paulo Cloud region last year, making Brazil Oracle’s latest country offering dual cloud regions. The opening marks Oracle’s 30th Cloud region worldwide and is part of Oracle’s global plan to operate 38 Cloud regions by the end of 2021. The digital transformation efforts in Brazil have been accelerated by the global pandemic and Oracle is working with organizations across Brazil to help them move to the cloud securely and in compliance with data sovereignty regulations.