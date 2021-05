Questions arise as more companies start selling tickets to space. Who will call themselves astronauts? It’s already a complicated issue, and even more problems arise as wealthy people snap spacecraft seats and snap the entire flight for themselves and their aides. astronaut? Amateur astronaut? Space traveler? Space tourist? Rocket rider? Or, as the Russians have been saying for decades, space flight participants? NASA’s new boss, Bill Nelson, does not consider himself an astronaut, despite spending six days orbiting the Earth on the Space Shuttle Columbia in 1986.