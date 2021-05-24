Digital Calligraffiti at Louvre Abu Dhabi

In this fascinating Fran Lab video, Fran Blanche talks about the origins of WD-40, what it is actually for, and how people misuse it. I was aware of some of this (e.g. the WD stands for “Water Displacement” and it was the 40th attempt at the formula, hence WD-40), and I knew it was developed for rockets, but I was not aware of exactly how it was used on the Titan rocket to prevent ice from sticking to the rocket. I also don’t think I ever knew exactly how the pressurized “balloon tank” technology on the Titan worked. Fascinating stuff.