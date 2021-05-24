newsbreak-logo
Visual Art

Digital Calligraffiti at Louvre Abu Dhabi

By Kelly
adafruit.com
 3 days ago

Beautiful and festive celebration of Eid earlier this month by Public Art Lab, Don Stone, Michael Ang, and Hamza Abu Ayyash. Celebrate #Eid at Louvre Abu Dhabi with LIVE digital 'calligraffiti' performance under the Dome with a hip-hop soundtrack to set the mood for the night!.

blog.adafruit.com
Computersadafruit.com

Engraving CPU artwork on slate coasters with an Epilog Laser

Engraving CPU artwork onto the top of slate slabs to be used as coasters has become popular lately. Shea Silverman shows on YouTube how this was done. All engraving was done on an Epilog Fusion 60w laser cutter. Artwork:. Raspberry Pi Pico RP2040 CPU. Broadcom Raspberry Pi 3b CPU. MOS6502...
Aerospace & Defenseadafruit.com

The Fascinating Origins of WD-40

In this fascinating Fran Lab video, Fran Blanche talks about the origins of WD-40, what it is actually for, and how people misuse it. I was aware of some of this (e.g. the WD stands for “Water Displacement” and it was the 40th attempt at the formula, hence WD-40), and I knew it was developed for rockets, but I was not aware of exactly how it was used on the Titan rocket to prevent ice from sticking to the rocket. I also don’t think I ever knew exactly how the pressurized “balloon tank” technology on the Titan worked. Fascinating stuff.
Designadafruit.com

Shelby Cobra #3Dprinting #3DThursday

Citowell shared this project on Thingiverse! Download files here:. Every Thursday is #3dthursday here at Adafruit! The DIY 3D printing community has passion and dedication for making solid objects from digital models. Recently, we have noticed electronics projects integrated with 3D printed enclosures, brackets, and sculptures, so each Thursday we celebrate and highlight these bold pioneers!
Computersadafruit.com

3D Models of Adafruit USB Trinkeys @ecken

We have some 3D models of the USB trinkeys available to download from our 3D parts github repo. These models feature a 2mm thick PCB and various components like the 35mm slide potentiometer, cherry MX switch and a rotary encoder. You do not need Fusion 360 to use these 3D models. The STEP file format is widely used in CAD applications with solid modeling capabilities. For folks who may use TinkerCAD, a STL file is also available.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

From the mail bag…

I just wanted to drop you a line to say I appreciate the adaboxs. I am an inspiring maker and the kits spark new ideas. I am a paramedic, during the past year with COVID it has been great to look forward to something and have something to do to unwind. I appreciate all you all do. Thank you.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – ATTEN 80W 110V Soldering Iron With Station – ST-2090D

NEW PRODUCT – ATTEN 80W 110V Soldering Iron With Station – ST-2090D. This compact but 80 Watt-powerful stationary soldering iron is a great entry-level soldering station with all the fixins. It’s not much more expensive than the chunky ‘all-in-one” irons, but comes with a separate power supply and pen. Heats up fast and solders both lead and lead-free solder like a champ!
Computersadafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Adafruit IO IOT Hub with the Adafruit FunHouse #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit #CircuitPython @Adafruit

A new guide in the Adafruit Learning System today: Adafruit IO IOT Hub with the Adafruit FunHouse. This project uses the Adafruit FunHouse with the new Adafruit CircuitPython Dash Display library to create a customizable Adafruit IO dashboard on your FunHouse. This guide, as well as the Dash Display library, is currently only for the FunHouse, but expect support to be added for other boards like the PyPortal and Feather boards with a screen and WiFi connectivity.
Electronicsadafruit.com

PIN REFERENCE: Adafruit ItsyBitsy nRF52840 #PrettyPins

Here’s a pin reference for the Adafruit ItsyBitsy nRF52840 Express in PNG format. A PDF vector version resides in the corresponding PCB repository on GitHub. When you need more than just a pin number for simple input or output, diagrams like these reveal a board’s hardware peripheral multiplexing options — PWM outputs, analog channels, SPI ports and so forth.
Coding & Programmingadafruit.com

A Q&A with Guido van Rossum, Inventor of Python

Guido van Rossum is a Dutch programmer best known as the creator of the Python programming language, for which he was the “Benevolent dictator for life” (BDFL) . Here (video, above) is an open Q/A “Ask me Anything” with Francesca at Microsoft Reactor to get to know how PyCon was born and Guido’s amazing journey.
Computersadafruit.com

BACK IN STOCK – TinyPICO ESP32 Development Board with USB-C

BACK IN STOCK – TinyPICO ESP32 Development Board with USB-C TinyPICO is the world’s smallest, fully-featured ESP32 development board, designed to unlock the power of the ESP32’s dual-core 240MHz and internet connectivity, in a package smaller than your thumb!. Your very own TinyPICO V2 with USB-C and with MicroPython pre-installed....
Softwareadafruit.com

minipip: a tool for installing distribution packages for MicroPython and CircuitPython #CircuitPython #MicroPython @aivarannamaa

Minipip is a tool by Aivar Annamaa for installing distribution packages for MicroPython and CircuitPython. It supports both upip-compatible packages, and regular pip-compatible packages (by using pip install –target …). By default it prefers packages at micropython.org-s index. If the package or the required version is not found there, then...
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: Adafruit Pi Case – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

Snap on a simple base case and get that Raspberry Pi protected. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Computersadafruit.com

Python Portable: a portable version of Python / Spyder for Windows

Python Portable is a portable version of Python / Spyder for Windows. Modules installed include Matplotlib, Pandas, Numpy, Sympy, Scipy, Cython, QtPy, Qtconsole and more. All files reside in a single folder, nothing is written to system files/registry, delete by deleting the install folder. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start...
Beauty & Fashionadafruit.com

How To Make Natural Tie Dye Using Avocados

Super fun summer project from NPR Life Kit. Avocado pits or onion skins are all you need to give an old t-shirt new life — and rethink your waste. Eliza Wapner of Lil Bits Cloth, a friend of Life Kit who uses plant-based dying practices to hand-make garments, says it’s all about “rediscovering what’s around you and what is already in your environment and turning that into an artistic practice.” We’re all about starting a new hobby, so we asked Wapner to walk us through a dye recipe that uses basic household items such as laundry detergent and avocado skins and pits (or onion skins).
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Ultimate Open Lattice Top #3DPrinting #3DThursday

Every week we’ll 3D print designs from the community and showcase slicer settings, use cases and of course, Time-lapses!. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
Computersadafruit.com

COMING SOON – Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT

COMING SOON – Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT. Coming soon! Sign up to be notified when we get these in the store!. Power over Ethernet (PoE) can make your project wiring a breeze – instead of needing a wire for power and data, you can use one Ethernet cable for both!