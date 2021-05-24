newsbreak-logo
SITA hack may have been worse than thought following Air India breach

By Jitendra Soni
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
The data breach affecting airline data giant SITA is still having a damaging effect across the world, according to new disclosures about the hack. Indian airline Air India has revealed that the personal data of around 4.5 million travellers was affected by the SITA hack, with information such as names, date of birth, contact information, passport information, frequent flyer and credit cards data number all affected.

If you’ve ordered a pizza online from Dominos India, then there is a high probability that your personal details have been exposed by hackers. Following the Indian Airlines data breach, we now have come across another data breach that has exposed data of about 18 crore pizza orders. This closet to 13TB of employees and consumer data is up for public access.