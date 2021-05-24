SITA hack may have been worse than thought following Air India breach
The data breach affecting airline data giant SITA is still having a damaging effect across the world, according to new disclosures about the hack. Indian airline Air India has revealed that the personal data of around 4.5 million travellers was affected by the SITA hack, with information such as names, date of birth, contact information, passport information, frequent flyer and credit cards data number all affected.www.techradar.com