newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CDC to investigate cases of heart inflammation among young people who received Covid-19 vaccine

kotaradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced they are investigating reports of heart issues in young patients who have received a Covid-19 vaccine. According to the CDC, there have been “relatively few” cases of young people developing heart symptoms following their inoculations, but the CDC is requesting that “information about this potential adverse event” be provided to clinicians to “enhance early recognition and appropriate management of persons who develop myocarditis symptoms.” The few dozen cases so far have involved teenagers and young adults, mostly males, who have received either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

www.kotaradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Disease Prevention#Disease Control#Cdc#Disease Management#Moderna#Pfizer Biontech#Health Ministry#Heart Symptoms#Heart Inflammation#Follow Up Cases#Heart Issues#Clinicians#Myocarditis Symptoms#Teenagers#Males#People#Appropriate Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Public Healthfoxnebraska.com

Reports of heart problem after COVID vaccine: What is myocarditis?

WASHINGTON (SBG) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now investigating reports of heart problems from a few young vaccine recipients, predominantly male adolescents and young adults. "The condition is called myocarditis, it's an inflammation of the heart muscle," said Dr. Nina Radcliff to The National Desk's Jan...
Public HealthPost-Crescent

CDC recommends Pfizer’s vaccine for kids ages 12-15; Ohio vaccine lottery; more blood clot cases linked to J&J: Live COVID-19 updates

Children as young as 12 can expect to start getting Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Thursday in many states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday adopted the recommendation of a federal advisory committee that said the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for adolescents ages 12-15, opening the door for its widespread use starting Thursday. The CDC panel met to discuss the merits of the vaccine in that age group after the Food and Drug Administration signed off Monday on the shots. That prompted a handful of cities to start administering them Tuesday, but the CDC's clearance makes them more widely available.
Industryhealththoroughfare.com

Pfizer Drops Miracle Covid Treatment Amidst Vaccine Scandal

Pfizer has been making headlines lately due to some issues that have been popping up around their vaccine. Just the other day, we were revealing that more and more issues about the covid vaccines arise. Some reactions that people saw following the Pfizer vaccine are actually good news, but with...
Kidskosu.org

CDC Advisers Say Kids As Young As 12 Can Get The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

An independent federal advisory committee on Wednesday recommended that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine be administered to adolescents ages 12 to 15 — a move expected to be quickly approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Wednesday's decision — 14 in favor with one recusal — could open a...
Public Healthaappublications.org

CDC releases guidance for clinicians on heart inflammation after COVID-19 vaccination

Editor’s note: For the latest news on COVID-19, visit http://bit.ly/AAPNewsCOVID19. Federal health officials have released guidance for clinicians on diagnosing, managing and reporting myocarditis and pericarditis in adolescents and young adults after COVID-19 vaccination. Since April 2021, there have been reports of myocarditis and/or pericarditis after receipt of an m-RNA...
Public Healthmyfoxzone.com

CDC: COVID cases in fully vaccinated remains rare

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials say coronavirus infections in fully vaccinated people remain rare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a report on these “breakthrough” cases through the end of April, when 101 million Americans were fully vaccinated. Of those, about 10,300 breakthrough infections were reported — that’s about 1 infection in every 10,000 fully vaccinated people, based on the available data.
Pharmaceuticalsdoctorslounge.com

CDC Offers Details on SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Breakthrough Infections

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine breakthrough infections occur in a small percentage of vaccinated individuals, according to research published in the May 25 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Meseret...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Undervaccination for COVID-19 Found for Individuals With Schizophrenia

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Individuals with schizophrenia are undervaccinated against COVID-19 compared with age- and gender-matched controls in Israel, according to a research letter published online May 18 in World Psychiatry. Dana Tzur Bitan, Ph.D., from Ariel University in Israel, examined COVID-19 vaccination among a total of...
Public Healthleadstories.com

Fact Check: NO Journal Study 'Confirms' Pfizer COVID Vaccine Causes Neurodegenerative Diseases

Has a medical journal published a scientific study confirming the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine causes neurodegenerative diseases? No, that's not true. An anti-vaccine activist's essay is not a report on a clinical or lab study with reproducible experimental methods. And it appeared in a journal that research librarians have warned academicians to avoid. The maker of the vaccine says prion disease has never been shown in a lab or clinical study to be a risk of Pfizer's vaccine.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Montanan

CDC gives approval for youth to have Pfizer COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON — A federal advisory panel is recommending that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine be administered to adolescents between 12 and 15 years old, making it the first shot available to those under 16. The green light granted Wednesday afternoon by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory panel is...