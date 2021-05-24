CDC to investigate cases of heart inflammation among young people who received Covid-19 vaccine

Children as young as 12 can expect to start getting Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Thursday in many states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday adopted the recommendation of a federal advisory committee that said the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for adolescents ages 12-15, opening the door for its widespread use starting Thursday. The CDC panel met to discuss the merits of the vaccine in that age group after the Food and Drug Administration signed off Monday on the shots. That prompted a handful of cities to start administering them Tuesday, but the CDC's clearance makes them more widely available.