Dyami Brown is known as a deep threat. In Washington, he’s ready to prove he’s much more.

The second night of the NFL draft is now in the books, and as teams look ahead to the third and final day, we can truly start to see how 32 NFL rosters are coming together. As was pointed out in the buildup to the second round mock draft, the second and third rounds can be pivotal from a roster construction standpoint. Last year alone we saw players like Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor and Antoine Winfield Jr. come off the board early and make big contributions for their new teams. Two other players selected at the top of the second round (Xavier McKinney by the New York Giants and Grant Delpit by the Cleveland Browns) might have also been huge contributors as rookies were it not for injuries. Even into the third round you saw players like Antonio Gibson and Julian Blackmon come off the board, both of whom would play big roles in the 2020 season.