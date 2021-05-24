newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dyami Brown is known as a deep threat. In Washington, he’s ready to prove he’s much more.

By Sam Fortier
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first two practices of Dyami Brown’s professional career looked very little like the games that made him a star at North Carolina. The Washington Football Team third-round pick rarely, if ever, ran a route deeper than 20 yards during rookie minicamp — and he had averaged 20 yards per catch each of the past two seasons. In college, the 6-foot-1, 189-pound lightning bolt had often turned turf to track, sprinting by defenders and onto highlight reels.

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Tennessee State
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#American Football#Defensive Backs#Running Backs#Defenders#Left Field#Nfl Com#Unc#Mountaineers#Air Raid#West Mecklenburg High#Vance High#Wideouts Kevin White#Rookie Camp#Catch#Snap#Man#Rookie Minicamp#Coach Ron Rivera#Slants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLwashingtonfootball.com

2021 NFL Draft Grades: Experts Applaud Washington's 10-Player Class

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team. The 2021 NFL Draft is officially in the books with the Washington Football Team adding 10 players to its roster from first-round linebacker Jamin Davis to late seventh-round wide receiver Dax Milne. (Learn about every draft pick, HERE.)
Washington, DCPosted by
Washington Football Report

Washington Football Team may have gotten the steal of the draft at the WR position

North Carolina Tarheels receiver Dyami Brownthegamehaus.com. Dyami Brown, a wide receiver out of the University of North Carolina, was drafted by the Washington Football Team at the 82nd overall pick in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday night. Mel Kiper had projected Brown as an early second-round talent who could possibly sneak into the first round. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler compared him to Stefon Diggs, saying that Brown has similar size, speed and fluid adjustment skill, and adding that the former Tarheel receiver projects as “a starting-level NFL receiver with the big-play ability to rack up TDs”. The NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah compared Brown to his new teammate, Terry McLaurin.
NFLUSA Today

Who was Todd McShay's favorite Washington pick from NFL draft?

While Mel Kiper offered up his draft grades for ESPN, his running mate, Todd McShay, took a different angle in wrapping up their NFL draft coverage. McShay named his favorite draft pick for all 32 NFL teams. Who was McShay’s favorite Washington pick?. That would be North Carolina wide receiver...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew talk Washington's Day 2 selections

The Washington Football Team selected Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft on Thursday. Washington entered Friday’s portion of the draft with three selections across the second and third rounds. The Football Team chose offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi, cornerback Benjamin St-Juste and wide receiver Dyami Brown.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Washington Football Team 2021 NFL Draft Review: Building A Complete Roster

Entering the 2021 NFL Draft, the Washington Football Team was in a position to fill out their remaining roster needs. They have already proven they have the talent to compete against the league’s best by nearly shocking the to-be Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. However, with their loss, it became clear they still have a few holes to fill. That being said, did Washington make the necessary moves to contend? Here are the final results of Washington’s 2021 NFL Draft.
NFLdailyjournal.net

Washington picks Cosmi, St-Juste, Brown on Day 2 of draft

Washington may have found its long-term answer at left tackle in the second round and unearthed another third-round receiving gem. Washington used the 51st pick in the NFL draft Friday night on Texas offensive tackle Sam Cosmi, who could fill the void left by former starter Trent Williams. With the 82nd pick, it took North Carolina wide receiver Dyami Brown, who has already drawn comparisons to 2019 third-rounder Terry McLaurin — one of the steals of that draft.
NFLHogs Haven

All aTwitter: 1 May 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The best scheme fits from day two of the 2021 NFL draft

The second night of the NFL draft is now in the books, and as teams look ahead to the third and final day, we can truly start to see how 32 NFL rosters are coming together. As was pointed out in the buildup to the second round mock draft, the second and third rounds can be pivotal from a roster construction standpoint. Last year alone we saw players like Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor and Antoine Winfield Jr. come off the board early and make big contributions for their new teams. Two other players selected at the top of the second round (Xavier McKinney by the New York Giants and Grant Delpit by the Cleveland Browns) might have also been huge contributors as rookies were it not for injuries. Even into the third round you saw players like Antonio Gibson and Julian Blackmon come off the board, both of whom would play big roles in the 2020 season.
NFLNBC Sports

Jeremiah's comparison for new WFT WR Dyami Brown? Terry McLaurin

Two years ago, the Washington Football Team found a gem in the third round of the NFL Draft in wide receiver Terry McLaurin. In his first two seasons as a pro, McLaurin has quickly established himself as one of the NFL's better pass-catchers. Now, two springs later, Washington has selected...
NFLnumberfire.com

Fantasy Football: Dyami Brown Can Be a Big-Play Weapon for Washington

The Washington Football Team needed to add some offensive playmakers this offseason, and they've done just that. After signing receivers Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries in free agency, Washington landed wideout Dyami Brown with the 82nd pick in the third round. Brown was a big-play maven at North Carolina, averaging...
NFLwashingtonfootball.com

The Trait Scott Turner Believes Sets WR Dyami Brown Apart

You always want speed and size when looking for wide receivers, offensive coordinator Scott Turner said, and third-rounder Dyami Brown checks both boxes, running a 4.44-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-1 and 189 pounds. But there is another trait that sets Brown apart in Turner's eyes from the other draft prospects...
NFLPosted by
AllTarHeels

UNC Football: NFL Draft Day Two Wrap-Up

Three Tar Heels had their football dreams become reality on Friday evening as they were drafted by an NFL franchise. RB Javonte Williams, LB Chazz Surratt, and WR Dyami Brown were each selected on day two of the 2021 NFL Draft. Javonte Williams. Williams was the third player selected on...
NFLNFL

2021 NFL Draft: Day 2 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

I've heard the argument that grading draft picks immediately after they are made is worthless, but I don't agree. Since no one can see into the future, these 2021 NFL Draft quick-snap grades only partially reflect how I expect a player's career to progress. These grades are, however, an evaluation of the process each team undertook to select the players they did. The grade also is an indication of whether I think a prospect's selection is of appropriate value given his college film and athleticism.
NFLNBC Sports

NFL Draft tracker 2021: Washington’s Day 3 picks, latest news

The 2021 NFL Draft kicked into full gear Friday night as the Washington Football Team looked to improve its roster in the second and third rounds. Washington filled a need at linebacker in the first round, selecting Kentucky product Jamin Davis with the No. 19 pick. Washington addressed both sides...
NFLrotoballer.com

Instant Reaction: 2021 NFL Draft Rounds 2-3 Winners/Losers

The NFL Draft continued with its second and third rounds on Friday and many talented players who were left were selected by teams. Some could even make an impact right away. Fantasy football is all about players that can make an impact on your team. You need guys who can be consistent and provide solid numbers each week.
NFLNBC Washington

Washington Adds Versatile WR Dyami Brown in Third Round

Washington adds versatile WR Dyami Brown in third round originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. A common theme so far in the Washington Football Team's 2021 NFL Draft is versatility and the selection of North Carolina wide receiver Dyami Brown with the No. 82 pick continues that trend. NBC Sports.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

2021 NFL Draft sleeper picks

The 2021 NFL Draft is never an exact science. While top prospects flew off the board with Thursday's first round in Cleveland, a number of sleeper players fell into the later picks and could make a serious impact on their respective new teams going forward. "The wide receiver class in...