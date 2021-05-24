Dyami Brown is known as a deep threat. In Washington, he’s ready to prove he’s much more.
The first two practices of Dyami Brown’s professional career looked very little like the games that made him a star at North Carolina. The Washington Football Team third-round pick rarely, if ever, ran a route deeper than 20 yards during rookie minicamp — and he had averaged 20 yards per catch each of the past two seasons. In college, the 6-foot-1, 189-pound lightning bolt had often turned turf to track, sprinting by defenders and onto highlight reels.www.washingtonpost.com