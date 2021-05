If you're looking to upgrade your home theater experience, you'll want to consider adding a soundbar to your setup--a TV's built-in speakers can only do so much. Good soundbars can cost you hundreds of dollars, but you can get your hands on a really solid one for less than $100 today. The Amazon-owned online store Woot is running a steep markdown on the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 channel soundbar, dropping its price to $70. That's $130 off its usual $200 list price, and $5 cheaper than we've seen this same deal at Woot in the past. Amazon itself has the same soundbar on sale for $134, as a point of comparison.