Microsoft Edge will soon let you know if your passwords suck

Migrating your WhatsApp chats from one phone to another can be hard if the ideal conditions are not met. Currently, if you want to restore your chats from a fresh WhatsApp install, you need to have a previous backup on your device or cloud service of choice, and it needs to be from both the same phone number and the same platform (Android backups can be restored on Android only and iOS backups can be restored on iOS only). In the case of the latter, it was teased a few weeks ago that WhatsApp was working to allow chat migration from iOS to Android and vice versa, but chat history was still tied to your phone number. Now, WhatsApp might let you transfer your chat history to a different phone number as well.