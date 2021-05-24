newsbreak-logo
Software

Microsoft Edge will soon let you know if your passwords suck

By Joel Khalili
TechRadar
 3 days ago
Microsoft is testing a handful of new features for its flagship web browser Edge, which should deliver both quality of life enhancements and help users stay protected online. The headline improvement is an upgrade to the browser’s in-built password manager, which was introduced last year. Soon, not only will users be able to store their account credentials in-browser and autofill when required, but Edge will also raise alerts when it detects weak or re-used passwords.

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

