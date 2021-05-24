newsbreak-logo
Worcester, MA

Cultural leaders see Worcester's arts scene thriving with collaboration and optimism

By Devina Bhalla
Worcester Business Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven in the coronavirus pandemic, the heart of Worcester and its cultural and arts institutions are optimistic and committed to supporting and growing the community. “The excitement is real, and that’s what allows us to be where we are now,” said Che Anderson, assistant vice chancellor for city and community relations at UMass Medical School in Worcester. “The resilience is real and that’s what afforded the arts an opportunity to still move and thrive and pivot in a way that other industries haven’t been able to during the pandemic.”

City
Hanover, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester, MA
Government
City
Worcester, MA
#The Arts#Street Art#Creative Arts#Culture#Umass Medical School#Wgbh Morning Edition#Creative Hub Worcester#The Hanover Theatre For#The Performing Arts#The Creative Hub#Cultural Scene#Cultural Organizations#Cultural Institutions#Collaboration#Optimism#Modern Day Tourism#Community Members#Artists#Community Connection#Executive Editor
