The month of May always makes me nostalgic. As I watch graduates walk across the stage (or, like yesterday, drive up in their cars!), I reflect on the thousands of students I have seen take similar walks and, of course, I remember my own walks across those stages. Commencement day is full of hope and promise, pride and celebration, gratitude and accomplishment. Whenever I speak to a student who is thinking of skipping the ceremony, I remind them that the day is not only for them, but also for their family and friends who have supported them in the journey.