As city leaders seek to attract more investment in Worcester, they boast of its advantages

By Devina Bhalla
Worcester Business Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrong fundamentals, committed leadership, anchoring institutions, vibrant culture, and untapped potential: Bo Menkiti’s five reasons for why Worcester, why now. Menkiti’s message to other potential investors and developers inside and outside Central Massachusetts came during the first installment in the Worcester Emerging webinar series this spring from Worcester Business Journal and the State House News Service, describing the changes taken place in the second largest city in New England over the past half decade.

www.wbjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
