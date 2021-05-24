newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The $100,000 minimum wage

By Marc Cenedella
Posted by 
Ladders
Ladders
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PZqkY_0a92PE1N00

How long until we see a company announce $100,000 as their minimum wage? The way things are going, it could be in the next decade.

Bank of America recently announced they’re raising their minimum wage to $25 by 2025. This comes on top of previous increases. In 2017, they boosted their minimum wage to $15 an hour from $13.50. Two years later, in 2019, they bumped it to $17, and then to $20 last year.

That’s an annual increase of 7% over an eight-year stretch. At this rate, they’re on track to have a $50 minimum wage by 2035. That’s $100,000 / year even before benefits.

And that’s not the only wage hike happening in the economy. Walmart, McDonald’s, and UnderArmour have all announced pay increases. And you’ve probably seen the stories about fast food restaurants, factories, and delivery services paying spot bonuses to new hires, and even just people willing to interview.

The underlying trend appears to be independent of COVID. Bank of America certainly didn’t foresee the pandemic as they raised their pay 50% in the space of the last four years.

But it’s also driven by the misguided generosity in supplemental unemployment checks, which make not working more lucrative than working in certain pockets of the country.

You can hardly blame people for being economically rational and taking the higher pay for sitting on the beach. But their absence from the workforce means employers struggle to get workers to show up to the job, and that means higher wages are required to fill shifts.

So there’s no doubt about it; compensation is increasing throughout the country.

Now there’s nothing wrong with increasing pay, and I’d like to see everybody paid more. In the 60s, the phrase ‘six-figure jobs’ had an allure all its own, as it represented the top 1% of all incomes in the country. And when Ladders started in 2003, $100K+ jobs had grown to be about 11% of the workforce. Today, over 20% of jobs in the US pay over $100,000.

The trend will continue, and we’re happy to have the improving demographics produce more potential customers for us every year. 😁

But the important thing, really, is that productivity has to increase to support pay increases. Only when productivity increases per worker or per hour does it make sense to pay more for a job. Because if we just pay more for the same thing, there’s a word for that: inflation.

And we’re starting to see inflation in the economy. Alarmingly, prices rose at an almost 10% annual rate in April 2021. For those of us that lived through the inflationary 70s, we recall how painful the experience was. As inflation goes up, your dollar buys less and less each year. Fighting for annual cost of living increases at work turned into a Hunger Games exercise in futility. And, eventually, interest rates had to go up to slow down inflation. And rising interest rates cause all the things you own – a house, stocks, your 401k – to drop in value. That’s because as future dollars become less and less valuable, someone will pay you less for them today.

It’s a frightening scenario. So I hope the current bump in inflation is temporary, and that the wage increases we’re seeing are driven by more productive workers, not just paying more for the same thing.

Will we see a $100,000 minimum wage in our lifetime? The probability is better for our Gen Z peers than the rest of us, but only time will tell.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Exercise#Living Wage#Wage Inflation#Unemployment Compensation#Cost Increases#Bank Of America#Mcdonald#Underarmour#Covid#Pay Increases#Employers#Living Increases#Rising Interest Rates#Spot Bonuses#Annual Cost#Benefits#Six Figure Jobs#Prices#Worker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Minimum Wage
News Break
Walmart
Related
JobsPosted by
Ladders

6 jobs that pay $100K and offer maximum job security

Any uncertainty you may have had about the future of your job was likely heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unemployment levels reached record highs. But now, with recovery well underway due to increased vaccination efforts, you may be rethinking your career. And you want to see job stability. We looked...
EconomyPosted by
Ladders

Workers would pay a ridiculous amount of money to go back to an office

According to a recent WeWork survey, many workers pine for a return to a traditional workspace more than we could ever have dreamed. Sixty-four percent of those polled said that they would pay as much as $300 to have access to an office workspace. An even larger majority (75%) would forfeit some of their benefits—healthcare coverage, cash bonuses, and paid time off—to have the ability to choose their work environment.
Congress & CourtsIJR

Biden Urges Congress To Increase the Minimum Wage To $15 an Hour

President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 dollars an hour as companies struggle to find workers. During an event in Ohio on Thursday, Biden said, “We’re seeing what happens when employers have to compete for workers. Companies like McDonald’s, Home Depot, Bank of America, and others, what do they have to do? They have to raise wages to attract workers. That’s the way it’s supposed to be.”
Congress & Courts95.3 MNC

Dems: Boosting minimum wage is answer to shortage of workers

Indiana Senate Democrats argue a boost in the minimum wage is the answer to a shortage of workers. Indiana is one of 20 states which haven’t raised their minimum wage beyond the federal requirement of $7.25 an hour. Gary Senator Eddie Melton (D) introduced a bill this year to more than double it to 15 dollars an hour over five years. That would move Indiana from the nation’s lowest minimum wage to the highest, tied with the District of Columbia, and a dollar above the highest among the 50 states.
Labor IssuesPosted by
Boston Business Journal

As labor shortages persist, hourly workers want more than $15 per hour

Lawmakers may be debating the merits of a $15 per hour minimum wage, but most hourly workers are interested in making much more. Hourly workers on job discovery platform DirectlyApply searched for jobs with an average salary of $19.43, about 30% higher than the proposed higher minimum wage and 168% more than the current $7.25 per hour federal minimum wage, according to a survey of 2,794 hourly workers in America.
Politicswbaa.org

Democrats Renew Calls For Higher Minimum Wage Amid Hiring Woes

Indiana Senate Democrats are renewing their calls for increasing the state’s minimum wage as typically lower-wage businesses like restaurants say they can’t hire enough workers. Democrats have tried passing measures, including a few during the legislative session this year, to gradually increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour....
EconomyPosted by
Fatherly

24 States That Cut Unemployment Benefits Are Lying About the Reason

The Republican governors of 24 states have announced that they will block the federal government from supplementing the unemployment benefits provided to employees in their states, citing that workers are saying they are getting more money staying home than they would at work from unemployment. These claims, factually dubious, represent real, actual, harmful bad news for the families that are relying on the extra payments to stay afloat amidst the economic devastation of the pandemic.
EconomyFOXBusiness

AutoZone would hike prices to combat impact of $15 minimum wage

AZO AUTOZONE 1,404.43 -16.72 -1.18%. The push for a $15 minimum wage has likely only just begun after Democrats earlier this year tried to include the measure in President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package before being rebuffed by Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough who ruled it needed to be considered as a standalone bill.
RetailAOL Corp

Jobs are back—but pay isn’t

Why aren’t workers flooding back to millions of open jobs?. The latest data shows there are 8.1 million jobs available in the U.S. economy, the most since at least 2000. But hiring is weak and the unemployment rate is going up, not down. Many Republicans claim federal unemployment benefits of $300 per week, on top of what states pay, are making it more lucrative for unemployed Americans to collect benefits than rejoin the labor force. At least 22 states—all with Republican governors—are ending the federal jobless benefit early.
BusinessMSNBC

Unemployment benefits aren't causing a labor shortage. Low wages are.

As time moves us further from the pandemic's beginnings, some artifacts of the Before Times seem more and more antiquated — especially when it comes to how Americans work. I don't just mean, say, companies' arbitrarily forcing people who've worked just fine remotely back into the office. I mean the tradeoffs Americans have until now been willing to endure for their survival. It's a rethinking that has spawned a rash of worries that the recovery will be hampered as some businesses struggle to find hires for open roles.
Businessfinchannel.com

Bank of America Increases US Minimum Hourly Wage to $25 by 2025

The FINANCIAL -- Bank of America announced it will raise its U.S. minimum hourly wage to $25 by 2025. In March last year, the company raised its U.S. minimum wage to $20 per hour. In addition, Bank of America announced that all its U.S. vendors are now required to pay...
EconomyKentucky Kernel

UK announces a $15 minimum wage for campus workers

UK announced on Thursday, May 20, 2021, that it would be raising its minimum hourly pay for nonadministrative and nonacademic employees to $15 by 2022, according to a press release sent by the United Campus Workers of Kentucky. The raise, which UK President Eli Capilouto sent to campus workers, will...
Politicsdailyjournal.net

Morton Marcus: The minimum wage quagmire

The minimum wage discussion is remarkably complex. The Biden administration has proposed a gradual increase from the current federal minimum of $7.25 to $15/hr. The word gradual has been ignored by critics who would have us believe that a radical, sudden move is being made to $15. A few facts:
Labor IssuesMother Jones

McDonald’s Workers Are Striking for a $15 Minimum Wage

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. In the past few weeks, McDonald’s outposts have responded to a supposed shortage of workers by offering $50 to anyone who shows up for an interview in Tampa, giving free combo meals to applicants in Central Florida, and offering small raises for workers at the 5 percent of locations that aren’t franchises. Today, McDonald’s workers in 15 cities are striking to demand a longer-term fix: a company-wide $15 minimum wage.
AdvocacyPosted by
WWD

Thrift Chains Still Legally Undercut Minimum Wage

The Salvation Army is being sued for failure to pay minimum wage for the work required by rehab program participants — and the suit is shedding a light on labor practices in charity thrift chains. Filed in San Francisco Superior Court on May 7, the lawsuit challenges aspects of The...
EconomyGV Wire

What’s the Right Minimum Wage? BofA Will Pay $25 an Hour by 2025.

Bank of America said Tuesday that it will hike the minimum wage for its U.S. workers to $25 hourly by 2025. That’s a $5 increase from the $20 minimum set in March 2020. Clearly, the nation’s second-leading lender is hoping to out-recruit competitors as the United States deals with worker shortages.