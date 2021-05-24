The $100,000 minimum wage

How long until we see a company announce $100,000 as their minimum wage? The way things are going, it could be in the next decade.

Bank of America recently announced they’re raising their minimum wage to $25 by 2025. This comes on top of previous increases. In 2017, they boosted their minimum wage to $15 an hour from $13.50. Two years later, in 2019, they bumped it to $17, and then to $20 last year.

That’s an annual increase of 7% over an eight-year stretch. At this rate, they’re on track to have a $50 minimum wage by 2035. That’s $100,000 / year even before benefits.

And that’s not the only wage hike happening in the economy. Walmart, McDonald’s, and UnderArmour have all announced pay increases. And you’ve probably seen the stories about fast food restaurants, factories, and delivery services paying spot bonuses to new hires, and even just people willing to interview.

The underlying trend appears to be independent of COVID. Bank of America certainly didn’t foresee the pandemic as they raised their pay 50% in the space of the last four years.

But it’s also driven by the misguided generosity in supplemental unemployment checks, which make not working more lucrative than working in certain pockets of the country.

You can hardly blame people for being economically rational and taking the higher pay for sitting on the beach. But their absence from the workforce means employers struggle to get workers to show up to the job, and that means higher wages are required to fill shifts.

So there’s no doubt about it; compensation is increasing throughout the country.

Now there’s nothing wrong with increasing pay, and I’d like to see everybody paid more. In the 60s, the phrase ‘six-figure jobs’ had an allure all its own, as it represented the top 1% of all incomes in the country. And when Ladders started in 2003, $100K+ jobs had grown to be about 11% of the workforce. Today, over 20% of jobs in the US pay over $100,000.

The trend will continue, and we’re happy to have the improving demographics produce more potential customers for us every year. 😁

But the important thing, really, is that productivity has to increase to support pay increases. Only when productivity increases per worker or per hour does it make sense to pay more for a job. Because if we just pay more for the same thing, there’s a word for that: inflation.

And we’re starting to see inflation in the economy. Alarmingly, prices rose at an almost 10% annual rate in April 2021. For those of us that lived through the inflationary 70s, we recall how painful the experience was. As inflation goes up, your dollar buys less and less each year. Fighting for annual cost of living increases at work turned into a Hunger Games exercise in futility. And, eventually, interest rates had to go up to slow down inflation. And rising interest rates cause all the things you own – a house, stocks, your 401k – to drop in value. That’s because as future dollars become less and less valuable, someone will pay you less for them today.

It’s a frightening scenario. So I hope the current bump in inflation is temporary, and that the wage increases we’re seeing are driven by more productive workers, not just paying more for the same thing.

Will we see a $100,000 minimum wage in our lifetime? The probability is better for our Gen Z peers than the rest of us, but only time will tell.