Stoner Drug in Auburn is currently administering vaccines for the COVID-19 virus to citizens who are at least 18 years old. Members of the community can schedule appointments to receive the Moderna vaccine Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone or in person. Those looking to get the vaccine can also visit www.healthmartcovidvaccine.com to schedule an appointment. The Moderna vaccine is a two shot vaccine that requires four weeks between doses. Vaccinations are available with zero copay.