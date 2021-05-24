'Not a market for amateurs.' Most South Bend area houses are selling in 10 days or less
The type of real estate market that was seemingly reserved for one of the coasts or some booming metropolis has likely now spread to your neighborhood. Houses that might have taken a couple of months to sell only a few years ago are now being snapped up in days — or even hours — as buyers are anxious to take advantage of historically low mortgage rates at the same time there's a tight supply of houses.