Kilauea is erupting again in a stunning display of lava and land reformation. I’ve visited Halema‘uma‘u many times to admire the dramatic landscape and smoking fire pit. I used to go up at the start of Aloha Week to watch halau hula in hushed procession to pay homage to Pele with their mesmerizing chanting and kahiko. Those were chicken skin moments, and we miserable mortals can never have too many of them.