Hilo, HI

Obituaries for May 24

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 3 days ago

Robert Eric Aslund, 62, of Hilo died May 3 at Hawaii Care Choices Pohai Malama Care Center. Born in Ruislip, England, he was a longtime member of Hale ‘Oluea Clubhouse for the disabled and his goal was to make everyone he came in contact with smile. No services. Survived by mother, Joan Cudeback of Hilo; stepfather, Ken Cudeback of Hilo; daughter, Jackie Ka‘iulani Aslund of Virginia; brothers, Jon (Rhonda) Cudeback and Eric (Kathy) Cudeback of Southern California; sisters, Cathy Pomaika‘i Anderson of Kawaihae and Donna Mililani (Milan) Marich of Ohio; cousins. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.

Hilo, HI
Obituaries
