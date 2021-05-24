newsbreak-logo
When will the child tax credit payments begin? Here's what to know

By Katie Conner
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 15, the first child tax credit payment will arrive to those who qualify. Families must have eligible dependents to begin receiving the monthly partial payments in their bank account or by mail. You can get a total of $3,600 per child over the course of this year and next. We'll tell you when to expect all the payments. It's worth knowing there will be a gap between the last check in December 2021 and the final payment in 2022.

