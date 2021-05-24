newsbreak-logo
New Castle, PA

SNCB neighbors throw a block party for borough

By Dan Irwin New Castle News
New Castle News
New Castle News
 4 days ago

Fred Rogers would have loved it.

For decades, the legendary children’s show encouraged one and all to make it “a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”

On Saturday, South New Castle Borough neighbors George Huff Jr. and Zach Kyle, along with their wives Casey and Cheyenne, did just that.

Zach Kyle kept the block party moving by using a bullhorn to make announcements. DAN IRWIN | NEWS

The couples organized and hosted a block party to which all borough residents were invited. The borough closed their section of Hanna Street between Ranney and Byers avenues for the event, which included food, music, children’s activities and just a time for neighbors to get reacquainted.

Coincidentally, the party occurred on the weekend of “143 Day,” an annual observance proclaimed by Gov. Tom Wolf in 2019 for the 143rd day of each year. It aims to honor Rogers and challenge Pennsylvanians to perform neighborly acts.

The number 143 was Rogers’ code for ‘I Love You,” reflecting the number of letters in each word.

“We’re hoping to make this kind of an annual thing, with everything that’s been going on recently,” Kyle said. “We’ve got a summer that’s opening back up, and when you start quarantining yourself, you start being scared to talk to people around you.

“We want to let everyone in the neighborhood know we’re friendly people. We've gotten through a pretty tough time together, so hopefully, we can all come back together and pick up where we left off.”

The event had a much different look than it did when Kyle first envisioned it.

Shelda Van Nest, 11, paints the face of 12-year-old Kenzi Heemer. DAN IRWIN | NEWS

“This started out being just a fire I was going to have with my friends,” he said. “Then George got hold of it, and he was like, ‘Hey, why don’t we just have the whole community?'”

The couples started setting up for the event before noon Saturday, and by 4:30 p.m., at least 80 adults and children were on hand. Most of the former were relaxing and enjoying conversation while children waved wands to create bubbles, made chalk drawings on the street, tossed around a football or over-sized flying disc and hit a volleyball back and forth.

Later, adults and kids joined together for a kickball game at the former ball field a block north.

And then there was the food: grilled hot dogs, hamburgers and chicken, as well as multiple tables of sides and desserts.

“Everybody from around the neighborhood brought sides.” Huff said. “Zach and I bought all the meat and buns, then everybody brought down pasta salad, mac and cheese, fruit salad.

“It’s a whole neighborhood thing.”

Another neighbor, borough Mayor Adam Reiter, bought everyone ice cream from a truck that was on station for part of the afternoon.

Reiter said there was no hesitation on the borough’s part when Huff and Kyle came to council to request that the street be closed and the former ball field mowed.

Bubbles fly on Hanna Street from the wands of 2-year-olds Emery Rhyal, left, and Rosaya Izzo. DAN IRWIN | NEWS

“No, not at all,” he said. “I think it’s good for the community. People need to start doing more things like this. Everyone’s having a lot of fun, there’s a lot of kids … they did a good job putting it together.”

Although Huff and Kyle said they’d have been happy if the event attracted only their immediate neighbors, others from around the borough attended as well. One of them was Mike Carney, who lives two blocks away. He could not recall a similar event having taken place during the nearly 60 years he has lived in South New Castle.

“This is great,” he said. “We never had anything like this when I was little. When I was younger, there seemed to be a lot more older people. It’s a breath of fresh air with the younger people around the area now.

“I didn’t think something like this was ever possible. I didn’t even know what a block party was when I was younger. This is great. That’s why we like to support something like this and keep it going.”

