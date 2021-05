Here is the list of upcoming local school budget/school candidates info, for the voting on Tuesday May 18:. HORNELL: the year to year budget decreases funding and holds taxes with a 0% increase- no increase at all on the levy. Hornell has three seats open, and current board members Dr. Uzma Mehr and Mr. James Marino are running as well as new candidate Mr. Joseph Liberto. The prop on the ballot for Hornell, is the sale of Bryant Elementary School.