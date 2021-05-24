Integration in Northern Ireland is making progress, despite gloomy headlines
Considering recent headlines, you could be forgiven for thinking Northern Ireland was hurtling back towards much darker days. The unrest witnessed in Belfast remains a legitimate concern, with deep-set socioeconomic roots. And we’ve been given a stark reminder of the Troubles with the inquest into the Ballymurphy massacre. However, despite the hurdles, there is much to suggest a populace who are intent on making a healthier, genuinely integrated society work.www.theguardian.com