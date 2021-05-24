Integration in Northern Ireland is making progress, despite gloomy headlines

Arlene Foster’s biggest mistake was to be an optimistic political pragmatist. Faced with the Conservative Party’s thumping election victory in 2019 she saw no option but to work with the Prime Minister’s self-professed “fantastic oven-ready deal”. There is a natural inclination in all of us to make the best of a bad situation. The pressure on her to do so was large. Stormont had only just been brought back into action and there was no obvious political route to defeating the cornerstone of his deal, the Northern Ireland Protocol.