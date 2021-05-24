newsbreak-logo
Integration in Northern Ireland is making progress, despite gloomy headlines

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsidering recent headlines, you could be forgiven for thinking Northern Ireland was hurtling back towards much darker days. The unrest witnessed in Belfast remains a legitimate concern, with deep-set socioeconomic roots. And we’ve been given a stark reminder of the Troubles with the inquest into the Ballymurphy massacre. However, despite the hurdles, there is much to suggest a populace who are intent on making a healthier, genuinely integrated society work.

