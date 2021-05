Jefferson Circuit Court Judge D.J. Mote requested a judge’s bench be built for the Circuit Courtroom on the Third floor at the courthouse. Mote said the new bench would provide greater security because there is currently no protection for the magistrate or judge in that courtroom, and whenever he has hearings in that courtroom he and his staff sit very close to “someone who is very unhappy.” He said cases often involve civil protection orders and dissolutions, and other types of emotionally charged cases. “I have people leaning over looking at my notes when I’m hearing cases,” he said.