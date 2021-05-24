newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia county begs people to stop calling 911 about cicadas

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qbFqF_0a92Odmn00

UNION COUNTY, Ga. — We’ve been warning you for weeks: A massive swarm of cicadas are emerging from their dormant states and creating a lot of noise.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was in Union County, one of the areas in Georgia where Brood X is happening. Emergency officials there are asking people to stop calling 911 about the loud noise the cicadas make, which sounds like an alarm.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Union County E911 is receiving multiple 911 calls for “alarms” in the neighborhood. More than likely these “alarms” are not alarms at all but a bug, Brood X,” the Union County Fire/Rescue & EMA wrote on Facebook.

The last time Brood X made an appearance was in 2004. The cicadas come out once soil reaches 64 degrees.

They typically begin to emerge in mid-May and will stick around through June. Their calls can approach 100 decibels. That’s the same intensity as a lawn mower.

“It is often difficult to pinpoint where the sound is coming from and can sound like a vehicle or home alarm system,” Union County officials said.

Petersen talked to the Howells family, who were trying to enjoy a picnic, but it was hard to ignore all the noise.

“It’s loud at my house,” Robin Howells said. “I mean, it is LOUD!”

Howells said she remembers the last time the cicadas came 17 years ago.

“It’s deafening. Whether you’re in the yard, on the deck -- upper or lower -- you just have to scream above them,” Howells said.

Petersen also talked to Jammie Murphy with the local UGA extension office. She said the cicadas are most active from dawn until dusk, which is when most of the 911 calls have come in to the fire department.

“It’s very possible for somebody to mistake it for a fire alarm or a house alarm going off,” Murphy said.

The cicadas don’t sting or bite, but folks in north Georgia may see them swarm on a tree, as they feed on sap.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Cox Media Group

View All 45 Commentsarrow_down
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
46K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Union County, GA
Union County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Georgia#Sap#Brood X#Fire Alarms#Wsb Tv News#Uga#Cox Media Group#Cicadas#Calling#Noise#Dusk#People#Union County E911#Union County Officials#Emergency Officials#Dawn#Soil#News Breaks#Time#Mid May
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Georgia
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Gwinnett County, GAPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Metro school districts say future remains unclear over mask mandates despite governor’s order

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — In many ways, Gwinnett County has been ground zero in the debate over masks in schools. Everyone from parents to school board leaders are trying to figure out the word that Gov. Brian Kemp intends to sign an executive order on Friday that would prevent Georgia’s public schools from implementing mask mandates when schools resume in the fall.
HealthPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

The Latest: Louisiana offers drinks to people who get shots

BATON ROUGE, La. -- A statewide “Shot for a Shot” campaign offering free drinks for people who get vaccinated against COVID-19 will begin in June, officials said Thursday. Participating businesses will provide a free alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink to people who can prove they’ve been fully vaccinated within the previous seven days, the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control said.
Violent CrimesPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Victims of shooting recalled as loving, kind-hearted, heroic

Jesus Hernandez, 35, could fix anything, loved his hobbies and lived life with zest, according to his family. The Dublin, California, resident was a substation maintainer who had been partnered with Samuel Cassidy, the man who authorities say gunned down Hernandez and eight others, said his father, Jesus Hernandez II, a retired Valley Transportation Authority employee. He said he was not aware of issues Cassidy may have had with his son or others.
Georgia StateUnion-Recorder

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...