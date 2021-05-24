‘Mare of Easttown’ creator brought his Delco-flavored love of basketball to the popular HBO series

On the HBO drama, Winslet plays Mare Sheehan, a state champion high school basketball star. "We’ve seen Winslet, as Mare, talk a little about her high school career, but have never seen her play," says Dan Kois. "Which leads to the inevitable questions: Can Kate Winslet play basketball? What kind of player is she? How’s her handle? Does this seven-time Oscar nominee shoot the 3 or body in the paint? Is she more of a scorer or a pass-first point guard? I had to know, so I emailed her publicist, asking all of the above questions, and her publicist’s assistant wrote back, very quickly, to say, 'Kate is not able to participate, but thank you for thinking of her for this.' So if I couldn’t get it from the star herself, I’d need to do some investigating. Luckily, I’ve seen many of the 42 movies Kate Winslet’s appeared in, and a legion of fans have done a lot of work compiling YouTube clips of some of her greatest moments. So we’re able to get a pretty good idea of what she brings to the court. Let’s break down her recruiting profile."