newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

AP Top Stories May 24 A

shorelinemedia.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's the latest for May 24th: India COVID-19 death toll passes 300,000; George Floyd's family marks one year since death; Teenage girl killed and more than a dozen shot at South Carolina concert; Congo volcano displaces thousands. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​

www.shorelinemedia.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking News#Ap#Teenage Girl#South Carolina Concert#Congo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
Instagram
Related
EntertainmentDaily Gate City

On This Day: 27 May 1977

In 1977, Sex Pistols released punk hit "God Save The Queen." (May 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d6be70b4623d461f99ad89476797fa4e.
EntertainmentKenosha News.com

AP Week in Pictures: North America

MAY 21 - 27, 2021. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from the North American region. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews.
Gamblingbarrettsportsmedia.com

FanDuel To Provide Odds For All AP Stories

A few weeks after agreeing to a deal with The Ringer to become their exclusive betting partner, FanDuel has reached an agreement with The Associated Press to become their exclusive sports betting odds provider. According to a report by Axios, FanDuel will be the sole provider of betting odds for...
Wildlifeswiowanewssource.com

Researchers try to ID source of ghost fishing nets

Researchers try to ID source of ghost fishing nets. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/7bacb4b1238d4ce98c4dee3e0840e66b.
TV & Videosnab.org

Young Americans Trust Local News the Most

According to a recent poll from Harvard University, when it comes to news, young Americans age 18-29 list local TV as among the most trustworthy sources of information. NAB spoke to young people in the D.C. area about their views on reliable news sources and how they verify the information they find online and on air.
Books & Literaturelongform.org

Longform Podcast

Theo Padnos is a journalist and author of the book Blindfold: A Memoir of Capture, Torture, and Enlightenment. “I'm trying to tell a story about a person who's attracted to dangerous places and people. I think we all have that within us. I wanted to bring my readers along. So I selected details that we all have in common... I'm trying to invite you along on a journey that you yourself might have taken.”
Public HealthDaily Gate City

Politics central in push to find COVID-19 origin

A international political struggle to control the narrative of coronavirus is growing as the United States, Europe, and China focus on investigating the origins of the COVID-19 instead of solving other problems perpetuating the global pandemic. (May 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
Worldinfluencive.com

10 Most Unbiased News Websites In The World – List Of The Best 10 Websites

Unbiased news is an objective story that does not change the political position or interests of the media owner. In this case, biased news is often reversed. Continuous positive news provided by government news agencies or politicians self-funded by government leaders. Main things to know about unbiased news:. They are...
ImmigrationDaily Gate City

Americans with expired passports to return home

The Biden administration says many American citizens holding recently expired U.S. passports will be allowed to return home from abroad on that document until the end of year. (May 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/2d2ee7f2a08b4be0be7ebe4bc018112c.
MusicDaily Gate City

Usher promises 'the hottest summer of all'

Usher is promising a new album by the end of the year. But first there's a Las Vegas residency and "the hottest summer of all." (May 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/638632d14a6141d0b88c28a786b2eda7.
AnimalsDaily Gate City

Love them or loathe them - Brood X cicadas return

The periodic cicada occupation of the United States is now fully underway. Youngsters 17 year ago, now young adults, recall what it was like seeing members of Brood X as they came out in the trillions, in 2004. (May 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
Podcastmediapost.com

'Washington Post' Hires Will Oremus As A Technology Writer

The Washington Post has hired Will Oremus as technology news analysis writer, starting June 21, part of a major expansion of the paper’s technology coverage. In his previous role, Oremus was senior writer for OneZero, Medium’s science and tech publication, where he wrote a weekly newsletter called Pattern Matching. Prior...
Virginia Statealaturkanews.com

Crowded primary race for governor in Virginia

Jeff Schapiro, political columnist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, joined "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to break down the latest in the Virginia governor's race and discuss the political influence of former Senator John Warner, who died this week at 94. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
MoviesDaily Gate City

Holocaust survivor praises doc 'The Last Days'

Holocaust survivor Irene Zisblatt - who was one of the subjects of newly remastered Oscar-winning doc "The Last Days" - discusses how the film has changed people's lives since its release in 1998. (May 28) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
AnimalsCNN

Tasmanian devils born on Australian mainland for first time in 3,000 years

(CNN) — Tasmanian devils have been born in the wild in mainland Australia, more than 3,000 years after they died out in the country. Seven baby Tasmanian devils -- known as joeys -- were born at the 988-acre Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary in New South Wales, Australian NGO Aussie Ark said in an Instagram post on Monday.
Public Healthshorelinemedia.net

AP Top Stories May 13 P

Here’s the latest for Thursday, May 13: The CDC eases indoor mask-wearing restrictions; President Biden warns gas stations against price-gouging; Muslims celebrating the end of Ramadan; Small plane makes emergency landing on expressway. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​