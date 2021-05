A Greek passenger from a “hijacked” Ryanair passenger jet that was forced to land in Minsk asked to disembark in the Belarusian capital as it was closer to his intended destination.The man was one of three people who did not complete the flight’s destination to Vilnius after the plane was forced to stop because traffic control claimed there was a bomb threat.The Greek national told BLR TV, the state broadcaster, that he was heading to see his wife in Minsk. When the jet was grounded, he asked to stay, reported the New York Times.The other two passengers who stayed in...