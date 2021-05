From the April 2001 issue of Car and Driver. Few cars polarize the staff here as does Ford's high-performance pickup truck, the SVT F-150 Lightning. When we say polarize, we're not talking about the marketing term a GM exec might throw out to explain why the Aztek looks the way it does. ("The Aztek's style polarizes people.") No, the Lightning has broken our staff into those who think a high-performance pickup is dumber than bottled water and those who think it's cool.