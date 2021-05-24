Mark Haines — remembering and honoring a CNBC icon with an NFT auction

At the May 25 U.S. Book Show panel “Post-Pandemic Bookselling: Hot-Button Issues Facing Bricks-and-Mortar Bookstores,” panelists engaged in a discussion on the state of bookselling today that ranged from prosaic matters to Amazon and the need for publishers to step up against predatory practices. The panel was moderated by Publishers Weekly bookselling and international editor Ed Nawotka and featured booksellers from across the country: Nina Barrett, owner of Bookends & Beginnings in Evanston, Ill.; Danny Caine, owner of the Raven Book Store in Lawrence, Kan.; Bry Hoeg, store manager at Powell’s City of Books in Portland, Ore.; and Kwame Spearman, co-owner and CEO of Tattered Cover in Denver, Colo.