Mark Haines — remembering and honoring a CNBC icon with an NFT auction

A steak restaurant in Philadelphia has come under criticism after introducing a new policy that requires customers to spend a minimum of $100 each in the establishment. A picture of a sign at Steak 48 on Broad and Spruce Streets was widely circulated on social media on Wednesday which stated: “There is a $100 per person food & beverage minimum for each person at your table in order to ensure that each guest enjoys the total experience of food, service and atmosphere. This does not include tax or tip.”