Watertown’s boys track and field team placed first while the girls finished third in a triangular against Monroe and DeForest on Saturday at WHS. "Early season meets are about seeking improvement and learning more about our team,” Watertown track and field coach Chris Mertens said. "The team responded well as our Goslings achieved 65 personal records (PRs) or Season Bests (SBs). The boys team win was a fun to see. That is really a byproduct of each athlete focusing on improvement. It is outstanding to see the fruits of their efforts from practices translate to the meet."