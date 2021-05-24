Facing Dry Year, CA State Water Board is Draining California’s Folsom Lake Reservoir
Following the Globe article Friday about the state draining reservoirs even with the dry year California is facing, we noted that California’s largest reservoirs less than two years ago were absolutely teeming with water from 107% to 145% of average. Water expert Kristi Diener said California’s reservoirs held enough water in 2019 for everyone who relies on them for their water supply, for 7 years.californiaglobe.com