Soccer

Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in Serie A

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – GATTUSO SAYS GOODBYE. Napoli came off worst in the final day battle between three teams for two Champions League spots. Gennaro Gattuso’s side simply needed to beat midtable Hellas Verona to keep hold of the top-four spot in which they began the day. The form book suggested...

wncy.com
