THE TOURNAMENT: The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association alternate season State Boys Soccer Tournament will take place Saturday, May 15 at two locations. The Division 1 tournament will be held at Kewaskum High School, and the Division 2 tournament will be hosted by St. Mary’s Springs and will be held at Smith Field at Marian University in Fond du Lac, Wis. The price of admission for the limited number of tickets afforded to schools for the tournament is $11.