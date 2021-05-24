newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

State-Run Insurance Option All But Defeated

By Christine Stuart
ctnewsjunkie.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the end of the legislative session nears, the finger-pointing has begun over legislation that would create a state-run health insurance option with proponents saying it won’t advance. The bill promoted by state Comptroller Kevin Lembo would have allowed his office to create a state-run option for small businesses and...

ctnewsjunkie.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Martin Looney
Person
Tony Hwang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Insurance Industry#Affordable Insurance#Federal Assistance#The General Assembly#Senate#Republicans#Democrats#The American Rescue Plan#Access Health Ct#Health Insurance Plans#Health Insurance Reform#Co Pay Assistance#Employers#Legislation#Deductibles#Governor#Businesses#Quality Health Care#Proponents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
Denver, COsheltonherald.com

Colorado Option healthcare bill advances in state Senate

DENVER (AP) — A bill that would require insurers, hospitals and other healthcare providers to offer a standard health insurance plan to individuals and small businesses and reduce premiums in coming years has passed the state Senate. Colorado Politics reports Wednesday that the bill passed by a 19-16 vote, with...
Routt County, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Colorado Health Insurance Option is win for consumers, community

Health care is a universal, human need. It is central to our physical, mental and social wellbeing. Yet in the United States of America, the wealthiest nation in the world, nearly 29 million people do not have health insurance. Millions more lack access to affordable health care even if they have coverage. Right now people are losing their lives, declaring bankruptcy and going without needed care because private health insurance is unaffordable.
Colorado Statecoloradopolitics.com

State Senate Tuesday to take on fight over Colorado Option

On Tuesday, the state Senate will take on the last major fight — and opportunity to make big changes — in House Bill 1232, the Colorado Option bill. The bill would require healthcare providers and insurance plans to reduce premiums by 18% over three years. The commissioner of insurance would set up a standardized health plan, known as the Colorado Option, that providers, including doctors and hospitals, would be mandated to accept and insurance plans mandated to carry. The plan would be offered in the individual market, for those who must buy their own health insurance, and in the small group market, for companies with fewer than 100 employees. That's about 15% of the total insured market. Eventually, however, supporters have said they want to see the plan offered in the large group market, for companies with 100 or more employees.
HealthPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Seniors Customize Medicare Insurance to Fit their Lifestyles

As of last year, there were more than 24 million Americans enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans, accounting for about 36% of all Medicare beneficiaries. Along with this growth in acceptance has come a growth in the number of Medicare Advantage options; the average enrollee can select from among 33 different plans in 2021.(1) Additionally, if you have the original Medicare (Part A and Part B), you can add Medicare Supplement to help defray the costs. However, each plan is mutually exclusive from the other.(2)
Colorado Statedenvergazette.com

Colorado Option bill receives preliminary approval from state Senate

"This isn't the silver bullet" for fixing healthcare, Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, told the Senate as they began debate Tuesday on House Bill 1232, the once-upon-a-time public option bill. Senators ran through many amendments in what will be the penultimate big fight on the bill. The last will...
Massachusetts StateGloucester Daily Times

Duff to run for state auditor

Massachusetts State Auditor Suzanne Bump announced Tuesday that she will not seek reelection to a fourth term next year. Hours later, Governor's Councilor Eileen Duff, a Gloucester Democrat, announced she is contender to replace her. Bump first took office in 2011 and was the first woman to hold the position,...
Nevada StatePosted by
Nevada Current

Nevada needs a public health insurance option now

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Four years ago, I was just another successful and healthy small business owner in Las Vegas, or so I thought. I walked into a doctor’s office in Henderson that day with a nagging cough, and walked out with a stage 4 cancer diagnosis. I’m still here today, in remission, thanks to the care I received.… Continue Reading Nevada needs a public health insurance option now The post Nevada needs a public health insurance option now appeared first on Nevada Current.
Public HealthPosted by
WestfairOnline

Public option health insurance plan fails to gain traction again

The controversial effort to create a state-run public option health insurance plan will not become a reality in the face of Gov. Ned Lamont’s lack of support. The public option plan is intended to allow small businesses and nonprofits to buy health insurance through the Connecticut Partnership Plan, which is administered by Comptroller Kevin Lembo’s office.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Legislators are dropping a plan to expand state-sponsored health insurance because of opposition from Gov. Lamont. Democrats wanted ‘public option’ to expand coverage in Connecticut.

Legislation known as the “public option” that would have created a state-sponsored insurance plan for small businesses and nonprofits will not be taken up by the General Assembly following opposition from Gov. Ned Lamont, lawmakers said Friday. Democrats have been pushing for years for the public option as part of health care reform, but Republicans and some business executives have been ...
TrafficPosted by
Motor1.com

Average Car Insurance Rates By Age And State

In this article, we’ll explore how average car insurance rates by age and state can fluctuate. We’ll also take a look at which best car insurance companies give the best discounts on car insurance by age and compare them side-by-side. Whenever you shop for car insurance, we recommend getting quotes...
Hartford, CTEyewitness News

State offering $1,000 to the unemployed who find jobs

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut's governor is offering a new initiative to get the people of Connecticut back to work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the "Back to Work CT Initiative," which will give people a $1,000 signing bonus when they get a new job.
Public HealthMiddletown Press

Lawmakers propose changes to Lamont's plans for COVID funds

Connecticut legislators recommended changes on Monday to Gov. Ned Lamont's spending proposal for more than $2.8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding, including using more of the money to help replenish the state's hard-hit unemployment trust fund and boost funding for the tourism industry and struggling nursing homes. Members of...
Public HealthNews 12

Gov. Lamont, lawmakers differ on how much to budget for COVID testing

Gov. Ned Lamont wants to devote a quarter of a billion dollars in federal relief funds to COVID-19 testing, but top lawmakers Monday proposed spending just a fraction of that. Connecticut's COVID-19 infection rate is dropping fast, but that rate depends on people getting tested. State lawmakers want to dramatically...
Connecticut StateMiddletown Press

Long-term unemployed in CT eligible for $1,000 return-to-work bonuses

Connecticut’s long-term unemployed who go back to work will be paid $1,000 “signing bonuses,” Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday. Eligible recipients in the $10-million incentive program have to be out of work for eight to 10 weeks and retain their new jobs for two months. Applications for the program, which Lamont said would be administered by the Department of Labor and the Department of Revenue Services, start on May 24.