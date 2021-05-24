State-Run Insurance Option All But Defeated

On Tuesday, the state Senate will take on the last major fight — and opportunity to make big changes — in House Bill 1232, the Colorado Option bill. The bill would require healthcare providers and insurance plans to reduce premiums by 18% over three years. The commissioner of insurance would set up a standardized health plan, known as the Colorado Option, that providers, including doctors and hospitals, would be mandated to accept and insurance plans mandated to carry. The plan would be offered in the individual market, for those who must buy their own health insurance, and in the small group market, for companies with fewer than 100 employees. That's about 15% of the total insured market. Eventually, however, supporters have said they want to see the plan offered in the large group market, for companies with 100 or more employees.