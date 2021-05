Watertown beat down Monona Grove early in an 11-run road victory on Tuesday. Landing the knockout punch took a little longer in the rematch at Washington Park on Friday. Watertown junior Ayden Schauer and MG starter Hayden Echols were locked in a scoreless duel through 4 1/2 innings before the Goslings finally broke through with two runs in the fifth. The Goslings broke the game open with five runs in the sixth and completed the Badger South sweep over the Silver Eagles with a 7-1 victory.