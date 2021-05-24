newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Murder, rape, torture: Court hears Darfur atrocities case

By MIKE CORDER Associated Press
Anderson Herald Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An alleged leader of a notorious militia blamed for atrocities in the Darfur conflict oversaw the summary execution of a group of about 100 captured men and boys in 2004, a prosecutor said Monday at the opening of a pretrial hearing at the International Criminal Court.

www.heraldbulletin.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohammed Ali
Person
Fatou Bensouda
Person
Amal Clooney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Central Darfur#Torture#War Crimes#Criminal Justice#Ap#Janjaweed#Mukjar#Fur#Arab#Central African#Icc#Human Rights Watch#Associated Press#Darfur Atrocities#Genocide#Murders#Witness Testimony#Sudanese Courts#Oppression
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
Place
Africa
News Break
Violent Crimes
Country
Netherlands
Related
PoliticsHuman Rights Watch

ICC: First Major Hearings on Darfur Crimes

(Hague) – The International Criminal Court’s first major hearings in the case of Ali Kosheib on May 24, 2021, are an important step toward justice for grave crimes committed in Darfur, Sudan, Human Rights Watch said today. But the absence of four other top suspects, including former president Omar al-Bashir of Sudan, spotlights the need for Sudanese authorities to transfer them to the ICC without further delay.
WorldUN News Centre

Libya: ‘Justice delayed is justice denied’, ICC chief prosecutor tells Security Council

Accountability is an important step on the road to peace in Libya, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) told the Security Council on Monday. Fatou Bensouda welcomed the country’s new interim government and other measures to bring long-sought peace and stability in the country, however, she maintained that no peace is possible without accountability for serious crimes committed on its soil.
Sex CrimesMetro International

Suspect faces murder, rape charges in first Darfur war crimes case

THE HAGUE (Reuters) – Prosecutors on Monday accused a man of being a “feared and revered” militia leader behind a campaign of deadly raids in Sudan’s Darfur conflict, in the build up to the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) first trial linked to the violence. The war crimes prosecutors said Ali...
Sex CrimesUS News and World Report

Amal Clooney Calls for More Charges Against Darfur Suspect

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney on Tuesday argued that prosecutors should consider additional charges of sexual violence for a man accused of atrocities including rape, torture and murder during the 2003-2004 conflict in Darfur. The International Criminal Court (ICC) is holding hearings on whether to confirm 31...
Sex Crimeshornobserver.com

Sudan: Darfur's first War Crimes case opens at the Hague court

The first International Criminal Court's (ICC) trial linked to Sudan's Darfur conflict commenced this Monday with prosecutors accusing Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, also known as Ali Kushayb standing trial. He is accused of being a senior commander of thousands of pro-government "Janjaweed" fighters during the height of the conflict between...
Public Safetyq957.com

Two killed in grenade blasts in Burundi’s capital

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Unknown assailants set off four grenades in Burundi’s capital Bujumbura late on Tuesday, killing two people and wounding several others, police said. One victim died instantly when the grenades went off in three different places as dusk fell, while one assailant was arrested after being wounded by his own grenade.
Middle Eastrock947.com

ICC prosecutor warns against crimes in escalating Israel-Palestinian violence

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (Reuters) – Individuals involved in a new eruption of Israeli-Palestinian bloodshed may be targeted by an International Criminal Court investigation now under way into alleged war crimes in earlier bouts of the conflict, its top prosecutor said in an interview. The ICC’s Fatou Bensouda told Reuters she...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

War crimes court concerned over Middle East violence -prosecutor

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is concerned about escalating Middle East violence and the possibility that war crimes are being committed there, its prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said on Wednesday. "I note with great concern the escalation of violence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as well as in and...
SocietyHuman Rights Watch

Burundi: Entrenched Repression of Civil Society, Media

(Nairobi) – Burundi’s scrutiny and control of media and nongovernmental organizations, and the conviction after deeply flawed proceedings of 12 journalists and activists in exile have a continued chilling effect on their work, Human Rights Watch said today. Almost one year after President Évariste Ndayishimiye’s inauguration, the authorities have sent...
Sex CrimesThe Guardian

‘Bodies are being eaten by hyenas; girls of eight raped’: inside the Tigray conflict

The Ethiopian nun, who has to remain anonymous for her own security, is working in Mekelle, Tigray’s capital, and surrounding areas, helping some of the tens of thousands of people displaced by the fighting who have been streaming into camps in the hope of finding shelter and food. Both are in short supply. Humanitarian aid is being largely blocked and a wholesale crackdown is seeing civilians being picked off in the countryside, either shot or rounded up and taken to overcrowded prisons. She spoke to Tracy McVeigh this week.
Middle EastWashington Post

In the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, when is an attack a war crime?

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in Gaza has led to fierce accusations of war crimes, on both sides. Palestinian deaths climbed to 200 Monday, including more than 50 children as of Sunday evening, according to local health officials, amid hundreds of Israeli airstrikes. Israeli actions have...
MilitaryMinneapolis Star Tribune

AP Investigation: Myanmar's junta using bodies to terrorize

Two black pickups speed down an empty city street in Myanmar before coming to a sudden stop. Security forces standing in the back of the trucks begin firing at an oncoming motorbike carrying three young men. The bike swerves, crashing into a gate. More shots are fired as two of...
Middle EastNPR

Why A 2014 Investigation Into War Crimes In Israel And Gaza Is Still Unfinished

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Diane Orentlicher, international law professor at American University, about the International Criminal Court's investigation into war crimes in Israel and Gaza. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Israel and Gaza are each accusing each other of war crimes. Israel is accused of using disproportionate force against Palestinians, Hamas...
Protestsbalkaninsight.com

Montenegro Activists Commemorate Wartime Deportations

Montenegrin human rights activists laid wreaths in front of the police headquarters in the coastal town of Herceg Novi to commemorate the wartime deportation of Bosniak refugees to a Serb-run prison camp. The Centre for Civic Education, Human Rights Action and Anima NGOs on Tuesday commemorated the anniversary of the...
Congress & Courtstheowp.org

Lawyers Walk Out Of Turkish Court At Pro-Kurdish Party Members’ Trial, Alleging Further Abuse By Turkish Authorities To Harm The Party And Crush Dissent

On Monday 26th of April, at a trial of members belonging to Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party, defence lawyers walked out of court after alleging unfair treatment at the start of the trial. Reuters reports that defence lawyers stated some of their colleagues had not been allowed in the courtroom for “arbitrary, unlawful” reasons in the first hearing in the case of 108 defendants, including pro-Kurdish party members and officials of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP). The defendants have been accused of instigating the 2014 protests that began during an assault by the Islamic State on the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, which borders and lays in view of Turkey. The protests, according to Reuters, were triggered by the accusations that Turkey’s army stood by as the Islamic State surrounded Kobani. Thirty-seven people died in these protests. Reuters reports that the 108 defendants, including presidential contender and former HDP co-leader Selahattin Demirtas, are charged with 37 counts of homicide and “disrupting the unity and territorial integrity of the Turkish state.” The HDP maintains that this is another attempt by authorities to damage the party. A prosecutor filed a case in March for the party’s closure over alleged links to Kurdish militants. Last June, three HDP lawmakers lost their positions and parliamentary immunity after being convicted as members of a terrorist organization. The HDP, as the main pro-Kurdish party and one of the largest opposition parties to the government, has been accused of having links to the militant Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK). Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (Ak) have been accused by both HDP members and international actors of suppressing dissent and interfering with the independence of judicial proceedings. These accusations highlight a continuing concern over Turkey’s violations of fundamental freedoms and rights.
Middle Eastifj.org

Palestine: IFJ backs call for UN commission to investigate crimes against journalists

The International Federation of Journalists welcomed the call and demanded an end to impunity for attacks carried out against journalists and media in Palestine. In recent weeks Israeli forces have bombed and destroyed three buildings housing 33 media companies, dozens of journalists have been arrested, beaten and more than 500 cases of internet blocks and violations of digital rights were recorded in Palestine between 6 and 29 May.
Lawstrifeblog.org

Challenges to the Rule of Law in Times of Crisis Series: Prosecuting war crimes – Some thoughts for the new Prosecutor of the ICC

This article is part of our series on Challenges to the Rule of Law in Times of Crisis. Read the series introduction at this link. From 16 June this year, the International Criminal Court (ICC) will have a new Prosecutor, Karim Khan QC. The change provides a good opportunity to ask some questions about the ICC’s approach to prosecuting war crimes, as he takes over from Fatou Bensouda, at a time when two recent decisions of the ICC have been receiving much criticism. On 9 December 2020, the Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) announced that it would not be conducting a formal investigation into war crimes committed by British forces during the Iraq conflict (2003-09). The Prosecutor said that, although she had established that there was a reasonable basis for concluding that war crimes had been committed, she had been unable to conclude that the UK had been unwilling genuinely to investigate and prosecute those crimes. In the second decision, the Pre-Trial Chamber (PTC) approved the OTP’s request to open a formal investigation into war crimes committed in the Palestinian Occupied Territory controlled by Israel.