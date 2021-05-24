Murder, rape, torture: Court hears Darfur atrocities case

On Monday 26th of April, at a trial of members belonging to Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party, defence lawyers walked out of court after alleging unfair treatment at the start of the trial. Reuters reports that defence lawyers stated some of their colleagues had not been allowed in the courtroom for “arbitrary, unlawful” reasons in the first hearing in the case of 108 defendants, including pro-Kurdish party members and officials of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP). The defendants have been accused of instigating the 2014 protests that began during an assault by the Islamic State on the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, which borders and lays in view of Turkey. The protests, according to Reuters, were triggered by the accusations that Turkey’s army stood by as the Islamic State surrounded Kobani. Thirty-seven people died in these protests. Reuters reports that the 108 defendants, including presidential contender and former HDP co-leader Selahattin Demirtas, are charged with 37 counts of homicide and “disrupting the unity and territorial integrity of the Turkish state.” The HDP maintains that this is another attempt by authorities to damage the party. A prosecutor filed a case in March for the party’s closure over alleged links to Kurdish militants. Last June, three HDP lawmakers lost their positions and parliamentary immunity after being convicted as members of a terrorist organization. The HDP, as the main pro-Kurdish party and one of the largest opposition parties to the government, has been accused of having links to the militant Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK). Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (Ak) have been accused by both HDP members and international actors of suppressing dissent and interfering with the independence of judicial proceedings. These accusations highlight a continuing concern over Turkey’s violations of fundamental freedoms and rights.