newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan woman dies in motorcycle crash

By Jeremy Schneider
13abc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAISINVILLE TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - A 33-year-old Erie, Michigan, woman is dead after she crashed her motorcycle Friday afternoon in Raisinville Township. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s preliminary investigation showed Lisa Diane Troutman was westbound on Plank Rd. just after 3 p.m. when she failed to negotiate a turn and went onto the gravel shoulder. She lost control while trying to re-enter the roadway and was ejected from her motorcycle.

www.13abc.com
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Erie, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
County
Monroe County, MI
Monroe County, MI
Crime & Safety
Monroe County, MI
Accidents
City
Raisinville Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Alcohol#Accident#County Sheriff#Mich#Sheriff S Office#Authorities#Plank Rd#Lost Control#Family Members#Wtvg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Michigan Statewsgw.com

Click It or Ticket Seat Belt Enforcement Underway in Michigan

Officers from police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Michigan State Police are conducting seat belt enforcement across the state over the next three weeks. May 17 is the first day of the annual “Click it or Ticket” campaign. “So often, critical injuries and the loss of life on our roadways...
Michigan StateMacomb Daily

Michigan weekend coronavirus cases average 1,115

New Michigan coronavirus cases topped 2,000 over the two-day weekend with 20 deaths. The state health department announced 2,230 new cases Monday, an average of 1,115 per day, and 20 deaths, bringing the total to 876,854 cases and 18,627 deaths since the start of the pandemic early in 2020. Southeast...
Michigan Stateabc57.com

Michigan has 876,854 COVID-19 cases, 18,627 deaths

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,230 new cases of COVID-19, and 20 new deaths. The state has a total of 876,854 COVID-19 cases, 18,627 deaths, 755,119 recovered, and 7,666,660 vaccine doses administered. Berrien Co.: 13,662 confirmed cases, 259 deaths, 107,890 vaccine doses administered. Cass Co.: 4,714...
Monroe County, MIMonroe Evening News

Click it or ticket campaign launches statewide

Monroe County motorists are reminded to wear seat belts as the annual ‘Click it or Ticket’ enforcement campaign begins this week and runs until June 6. Chief Deputy Dave Buchko of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said his department has a number of patrols scheduled during the next three weeks with deputies working mainly in busy and high-crash intersections.
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan reports continued drops in key COVID-19 statistics

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s three key COVID-19 statistics all have declined to levels from before the March and April surge. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 2,230 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s total of new cases ties the lowest single-day increase since March 6.
Michigan StateWSIL TV

Michigan flood victims may have to wait for accountability

LANSING, Mich (AP) — An attorney representing nearly 300 clients affected by a flood in Midland County, Michigan, last year said Monday he doesn’t expect litigation to be resolved any time soon. It’s been almost one year since the Edenville Dam, which took another dam down with it, caused large-scale destruction to the surrounding areas. Attorney Ven Johnson, alongside affected residents, gave an update on the scope of the flood’s impact and a status on the court cases against the dam owner and the state of Michigan. He says he expects state appeals to bump back a trial date to 2024 at the soonest.
Monroe County, MIMonroe Evening News

This old house /Hurd Road home could date back to 1790

When Scott and Cheryl Atkinson bought their home at 1670 E. Hurd Rd. in 1992, they knew it was historic. Records dated it back to 1820. But, a few years into ownership, Scott Atkinson discovered an even deeper history. For the next 20-plus years, Atkinson, while continuing to renovate the...
Monroe County, MI13abc.com

Two people arraigned in Monroe County murder

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Two people were arraigned Monday, accused of participating in a murder Saturday morning in Monroe County. Austin Cory-Jordan Green was arraigned on one count of open murder and one count of felony firearm. His bond was denied and he was remanded to the Monroe County Jail.
Monroe County, MIPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Couple arraigned for murder in fatal Monroe County shooting

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A couple arrested last weekend in connection with a fatal shooting have been charged with murder. Austin Cory-Jordan Green and Riley Morgan Young were arraigned Monday, May 10, on felony charges associated with the death of Michael Allen Tripp, who was fatally shot Saturday, May 8, in Frenchtown Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Erie, MI13abc.com

One person killed in Erie Twp. crash

ERIE TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - One person is dead following a crash in Erie Township Saturday. Tyler White, 23, of Erie, Michigan, died Sunday from injuries suffered during a crash on May 8th, 2021, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The head-on crash happened at about 1:52 AM on...
Monroe County, MIMonroe Evening News

Chip seal work to begin next week in area townships

Chip seal projects will begin next week in about a half-dozen townships in Monroe County and some paving work also is planned, the Monroe County Road Commission has announced. The most sealing improvements are planned in Berlin Township. The roads will be closed to through traffic when crews are working, said Joy Bagnall from the maintenance division at the road commission.
Monroe County, MIPosted by
WTOL 11

Van Buren Twp. murder suspect arrested in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Michigan — Editor's Note: The attached video first aired on March 22, 2021. A murder suspect has been arrested in Monroe County, Mich., Sheriff Troy Goodnough announced Monday. On Sunday at around 11 p.m., deputies from the sheriff's office along with troopers from the Michigan State Police Monroe...