Albert Einstein's Handwritten Letter of Equation "E=mc2" Auctions for $1.2 Million USD
A handwritten letter featuring the famous “E=mc2” equation from theoretical physicist Albert Einstein has resurfaced at auction, selling for $1,243,707 USD at RR Auction. The closing bid was a considerably higher figure than expected. The Associated Press reports that the executive VP of the auction house, Bobby Livingston, said that the piece was only expected to sell for somewhere close to $400,000 USD. Archivists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Einstein Papers Project has suggested that there are only three known examples of Einstein’s revolutionary equation and in his own handwriting, nonetheless.hypebeast.com