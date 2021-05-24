newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

OP-ED | ‘Insulted and Disgusted,’ Local Office-Seekers Flee GOP

By Terry Cowgill
ctnewsjunkie.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe one and only Lowell Palmer Weicker Jr. turned 90 last week. I’ve heard the former governor and senator being interviewed as recently as last year and he still sounds pretty sharp to me. I can’t help but wonder what his reaction would be to two related events that have happened within the last six months – one in Washington and the other in his home state.

ctnewsjunkie.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Lieberman
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Elections#Op Ed#National Republican Party#Gop Officials#Democrats#Elected Officials#Fox 61#The U S Supreme Court#The Democratic Party#A Connecticut Party#Boston City Council#Berkshire Edge#Acp#West Hartford Republicans#Big Dog#Blatant Insurrection#Partisan Elections#Violent Thugs#Governor#Re Election
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
U.S. PoliticsObserver-Reporter

OP-ED: Law and order should not be political

The conversation started on a long Uber ride. The driver, originally from Colombia, said he knows a lot of Colombians living in the U.S. “without papers.” He argued that they are good people paying taxes and should be left alone. I responded that I believe they are good people paying taxes but our immigration laws should be respected.
Vermont Statemiltonindependent.com

Op-Ed: Vermont elections are safe and secure

This op-ed was written by Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos. The big lie, perpetuated by former President Trump and some of his supporters, is that our elections are not secure. These dangerous and disingenuous claims are made without evidence to support them. The former President and his supporters have filed over 60 lawsuits across the country to try to steal the election. All but one were dismissed or ruled against because of a lack of evidence.
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Op-Ed: In Opposition of the PRO Act

One of the greatest threats to America’s economic recovery and future growth is currently being debated in Congress. The PRO Act, a bill which seeks to undermine workers’ rights to privacy and free association, would create a one-size-fits-all rewrite of labor laws in 50 states, hurting workers across the United States, including here in Loudoun County.
Presidential ElectionObserver-Reporter

OP-ED: 2022 midterms might surprise us

Tradition tells us that, come the midterms, the president’s party loses seats in the House. If this tradition holds in 2022, that could be bad news for Democrats, whose House majority now stands at only nine seats. But history of late doesn’t seem to be commandeering the driver’s seat. Right...
SocietyPosted by
PublishedReporter

Op-Ed: Victimism – Another Bad Ideology

ONTARIO, CANADA – Girard sees victimism as a somewhat intentional method of gaining power. But victimism can also refer to the ideology of blaming, consciously or unconsciously, one’s misfortunes on somebody else’s misdeeds. In that sense, it is an ideology that more or less intentionally interprets facts through a lens of values and culture.
Presidential ElectionMichigan Daily

Op-Ed: It can happen here

In September 2020, Barton Gellman, staff writer at The Atlantic magazine, published an ominous piece titled “The Election That Could Break America.” In the article, Gellman, with the help of legal scholars and political scientists, broke down the ways in which incumbent President Donald Trump, aided by Republican loyalists, could potentially utilize the United States Constitution’s ambiguities to subvert the results of the 2020 election and sow chaos. Although the worst of Gellman’s predictions did not come to fruition, the election and its aftermath were a time of extreme instability which eventually culminated in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection. As such, Gellman’s article provides a prescient look at the more mechanical aspects of a major issue which much of American society hasn’t seemed to fully internalize: the weakness of democracy. Ultimately, in order to protect democracy and its institutions going forward, Americans must first be willing to both recognize and confront the concerning, real possibility of democratic backsliding at home.
Public Healththecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Ending the shame of Blaine

The Catholic Bishop of Charleston, along with the South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities, filed a federal lawsuit challenging the South Carolina constitution’s “Blaine Amendment.” This provision, which prohibits the state from “directly” funding any religious or private school, is responsible for blocking the schools operated by the litigants from receiving the federal COVID-19 relief funds to which they are entitled.
Labor Issuesthecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Why the Left fears right to work

“States cannot balance their budgets as long as unions control their economies.”. The Industrial Revolution changed the world forever. It created a class of entrepreneurs and a new middle class made up of workers from rural small towns and immigrants. People who planned their work around the seasons, the weather and the daylight worked in U.S. factories around the clock.
Income Taxthecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Reject the 'Blue' state model

A recent editorial by the Des Moines Register asks whether the push for "smaller" government in Iowa has achieved a point where it is "too small to work." The editorial argues that those who believe in a "smaller, more efficient" government fail to address how limited government can solve some of the policy problems confronting Iowa. In other words, the Register's editorial contends that Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Republican-led legislature have hollowed out government by controlling the growth of spending and reducing taxes. This argument is not only untrue but ignores the progressive "big government" record of failure.
U.S. PoliticsStandard-Examiner

Guest op-ed: American incompetence

At the turn of the 21st century, America was a unipolar global power. A decade after winning the Cold War, we were an economic, political and military hegemon. Two decades later, China is a geopolitical rival, we can neither protect our people from a virus nor our critical infrastructure from a cyber hacker, and Donald Trump — fresh off the presidency — is at war with our most essential democratic traditions.
Congress & Courtswfxb.com

Senate Republicans Are Expected To Block A Bill To Form A Commission To Investigate The Capitol Riots

Today, Senate Republicans are expected to block the bill to create a commission to investigate the Capitol Riots that happened in Washington D.C. on January 6th. Last week the House of Representatives passed the legislation at a vote of 252 to 175 to create a panel of 10 people to analyze and study the events that happened during the insurrection. The panel will also figure out law enforcement’s ‘preparedness and response’ and report recommendations in order to ‘prevent future acts of targeted violence and domestic terrorism.’ Thirty five Republicans joined all of the Democrats to pass that bill. During the riots, 5 people died and 140 police officers were injured.
Congress & Courtsindependentherald.com

Op-Ed: What Will We Make of This Chance?

West Virginia has an opportunity, the likes of which we have not seen in a generation. The most important question is what will we make of it?. Our counties and municipalities are receiving nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in response to COVID-19 from the American Rescue Plan, including more than $130 million to the state for broadband. The Federal Communications Commission also recently awarded hundreds of millions of dollars to companies in West Virginia to expand broadband internet access, with another round of funding coming in the next year or so. The Appalachian Regional Commission and the USDA regularly funds broadband efforts in West Virginia, and current proposals in Congress to improve infrastructure include roughly $100 billion for broadband infrastructure investment. As such, the opportunity has never been and may never be, greater.
U.S. PoliticsDanville Commercial-News

Froma Harrop: Republicans actually need the Jan. 6 commission

It's been a given that Democrats would benefit from an official probe into the Jan. 6 rampage on the Capitol and Republicans would not. The thinking goes that Democrats would use a commission report to bash Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections. It would certainly detail how former President Donald Trump incited his supporters to commit the outrage.
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Lead witness in Trump inaugural investigation claims Trump was involved

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, former advisor to Melania Trump, now a lead witness in the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, appeared on Cuomo Prime Time Thursday. Wolkoff spoke about the role the Trump Organization played in the allocation of funds for events surrounding the former president’s 2017 inauguration.
Congress & CourtsVoice of America

US Senate to Vote on Panel to Probe Capitol Riot

Republicans in the U.S. Senate are expected to block legislation calling for the creation of a panel to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol aimed at preventing the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory over Donald Trump. A vote on the measure had been expected...
Wyoming Statetsln.com

Female Wyoming Rancher Sues Biden Admin. for Race Discrimination

Denver, Colorado – May 25, 2021 – Wyoming rancher Leisl Carpenter announced Tuesday that she is suing the Biden Administration and the Department of Agriculture for race discrimination under the US Constitution, in response to a “Rescue Plan” loan forgiveness program that explicitly bars her from participation because she is white.