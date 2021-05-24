Lost in Midlife: Egg on my face

Sometimes a sea shanty isn’t just a sea shanty. With “The Ship,” the heralded singer-songwriter Ana Egge has taken the traditional shanty and transformed it into a modern-day parable. Soft but still clearly defiant, “The Ship” portrays sailors, fed-up with being robbed of their personal power, realizing they have been complicit in their captain’s greedy, ruinous ways, so they stand together against him and stop participating in burning, to quote the song, “the sides of our own ship.” A reflection of our times, the single was written during the pandemic by Egge with her friend, Irish troubadour Mick Flannery. “2020 stopped us in our tracks,” Egge explains. “We had more time than ever to consider our priorities and confront the results of our actions, personally and collectively. It is in our hands to put this ship on a new course. We can and we will.”