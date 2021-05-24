Positivity percentages below 2.5

Over the weekend the state health agency reported test positivity below 2.5%. Yesterday’s was 2.4%; Saturday’s 2.3. Those results came from thousands of tests statewide. Other DHEC numbers for the 24-hour count that ended Friday night: 192 new confirmed cases, including four in Oconee. Statewide, there were 10 more deaths. For the count that ended the previous night, Thursday, there 205 new cases of the virus, seven of which were from Oconee. Four additional deaths statewide.