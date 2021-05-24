newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oconee County, SC

Positivity percentages below 2.5

By Dick Mangrum
wgog.com
 3 days ago

Over the weekend the state health agency reported test positivity below 2.5%. Yesterday’s was 2.4%; Saturday’s 2.3. Those results came from thousands of tests statewide. Other DHEC numbers for the 24-hour count that ended Friday night: 192 new confirmed cases, including four in Oconee. Statewide, there were 10 more deaths. For the count that ended the previous night, Thursday, there 205 new cases of the virus, seven of which were from Oconee. Four additional deaths statewide.

wgog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oconee County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Health Agency#Dhec#Test Positivity#Deaths#Oconee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Related
Guilford County, NCgreensboro.com

Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests drops to 3.8%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:. Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 1,501 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 989,338. There were a total of 29,748 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 3.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
Public HealthWTVQ

Positivity rate drops to 2.4%, cases below last week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s COVID positivity rate continues to slow decline, the number of cases keeps dropping but won’t go away and the number of people vaccinated keeps creeping higher. The state announced Wednesday 2,010,846 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in...
Public HealthPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Small percentage of Coloradans vaccinated for COVID-19 test positive for virus

DENVER (KRDO) — New data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows a small percentage of Coloradans fully vaccinated for COVID-19 continue to test positive, be hospitalized, or die from the coronavirus. On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis touted that COVID-19 vaccines are at least 95% effective in preventing infection.  “When you’re vaccinated, The post Small percentage of Coloradans vaccinated for COVID-19 test positive for virus appeared first on KRDO.
Public Healthdelawarebusinessnow.com

Covid update: Positive test rate drops below 3%; hospitalizations up

New Covid-19 cases fell below 50, although hospitalizations posted a sharp increase, according to the Wednesday report from the Delaware Division of Public Health. No new deaths, keeping Delaware’s total number of Covid-related deaths at 1,660. 49 new positive cases, bringing the overall total to 108,532. 11.5% of people tested...
Minnesota StatePine And Lakes News

Minnesota's COVID test positivity rate dips below caution threshold

ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday, May 19. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 658. SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW...
Union County, NCenquirerjournal.com

Union County's COVID positivity rate dips below 5%

MONROE — The percentage of Union County residents who are testing positive for COVID-19 continues to trend downward, according to Union County Government’s COVID-19 Dashboard. The positivity rate dipped to 4.9% on Monday (May 18), down from 5.1% last Friday. Dropping below 5% positivity is significant. According to the Johns...
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia’s COVID positivity dips below 3% Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 672,312 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, May 21, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 396 from the 671,916 reported Thursday, a smaller increase than the 591 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.
Cook County, ILcapitolfax.com

891 new confirmed and probable cases; 42 additional deaths; 1,316 hospitalized; 339 in ICU; 1.9 percent average case positivity rate; 2.5 percent average test positivity rate; 63,71 average daily doses

* An astonishing number of younger people are dying. Get your shots, people. Press release…. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 891 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 42 additional deaths. In addition, 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 49% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Guilford County, NCgreensboro.com

Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests down to 3.3%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from the CDC and Guilford County:. Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 1,187 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 994,734. There were a total of 32,154 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 3.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
Minnesota Statepinejournal.com

Minnesota's COVID test positivity rate dips below caution threshold

ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday, May 19. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 658. SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW...
Minnesota StateWest Central Tribune

Minnesota's COVID test positivity rate dips below caution threshold

ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday, May 19. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 658. SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW...