Medical EdTech specialist, Continulus, makes two key strategic hires to boost its finance and technology capability
Continulus, the Scotland-headquartered online video-learning platform for health professionals, has hired Scott McIntosh as CFO and Mark Mace as Software Architect. Scott McIntosh is an experienced finance director with 20 years of experience across the private equity sector. He joins Continulus from Scottish Enterprise where he was responsible for managing a portfolio of equity investments in high-growth Scottish companies, investing alongside business angel syndicates, venture capitalists, and other early-stage investors.www.news-medical.net