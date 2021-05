For the fourth time in program history, the University of Bridgeport softball team will play in the NCAA Division II Tournament. The Purple Knights (22-7) are the sixth seed in the tournament and will face third-seeded Adelphi (27-8) in the first round of the East Regional portion of the bracket on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.. The winner will advance to play St. Anselm (29-4) on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.