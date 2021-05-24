This Lightweight Maxi Dress Has Rave Reviews on Amazon — and It’s Less Than $28

If there's one thing all hot sleepers know, it's how difficult it can be to get a good night's sleep when you're dealing with the night sweats and feeling like your body temperature is way too high at night. Sleeping without a blanket is practically impossible, so normally we crank up the air conditioner and hope for the best. These cooling blankets from Amazon are a total life-saver. They help with temperature regulating and work to prevent people from overheating, so you won't need to turn the air conditioning down to a freezing temperature to sleep during those hot summer nights.