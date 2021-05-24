newsbreak-logo
This Lightweight Maxi Dress Has Rave Reviews on Amazon — and It’s Less Than $28

By Rebecca Carhart
Posted by 
People
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. After spending months inside, chances are you’re looking to dress up a little and enjoy the sunshine outside this summer. But if you’re still not ready to give up the comfort of your cozy sweats and loungewear sets, we may have found the perfect solution with this Grace Karin strapless maxi dress. Over 1,700 Amazon shoppers have given the pretty sundress a five-star rating because it is as comfortable as it is stylish.

