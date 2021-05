Sony has announced the three games that are included for subscribers of PlayStation Plus that will be free to access. The highlight of the three games comes in the way of Battlefield V. EA and DICE’s World War 2 shooter will be available for PS4 and playable on PS5, although no mention of anytime of visual boosts were provided. A PS5 version of a PS4 game will be available with Wreckfest. This destruction derby racing game has a cult following and offers a ton of fun with a plethora of damage and physics-based driving. Online racing supports up to 24 drivers and players should see a visual bump here from the previous generation version. Wreckfest is only available for the PS5 as part of the PlayStation Plus subscription.